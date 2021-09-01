 Skip to main content
Raider men and women fall to Garden City
Central Raiders

Central Community College-Columbus men's and women's soccer suffered home defeats to Garden City on Saturday. The men lost their third straight match of the season 5-1 while the women remained winless after a 1-0 defeat.

The Raider men gave up three first half goals in a 14-minute span and were unable to recover. Central got on the board in the in the 84th minute when Ivan Lopez notched his first of the year.

Garden City outshot the Raiders 22-10, including 17 in the first half, and had 15 corner kicks. Central goalkeeper Rodolfo Ramirez made five saves.

The Raider women suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Broncbusters. Garden City's Melissa Martinez scored the match-winner in the 27th minute.

Central mustered only one shot on goal. Garden City finished with 13 shots, nine on goal, and six corner kicks.

"The girls really played hard and fought for the entire 90 minutes," coach Jamie Bennett said. "We gave them one easy look on goal and, to their credit, they buried it. It was a big improvement from Wednesday."

