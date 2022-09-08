 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raider men's soccer seeking consistency amid changing systems

  • Updated
Ivan Lopez

Central sophomore forward Ivan Lopez celebrates after scoring a goal on Aug. 18 in Columbus. Lopez leads the Raiders with seven goals in seven games.

Central Community College (CCC) men's soccer head coach Luis Pulido used one word to summarize the start of the season: inconsistency.

The Raiders are 3-4, winning their second and third game of the season. They've dropped three of four matches, including Wednesday's night at Johnson County Community College.

"Just some games we show up and completely dominate. We'll play a good team that's just as good as us or if not better and then they'll get a goal and it kind drops to us a little bit," Pulido said. "Or we're still dominating but then some little mistake happens and they score a second one."

After a 5-2 defeat in the season opener against No. 15 Northeast Community College, CCC bounced back with a 4-0 win over Central Wyoming College and an 11-0 win over Minnesota West Community College.

Their most recent victory was on Aug. 28, an 8-2 win over Dakota County Technical College. In their previous their three defeats, including a 5-0 defeat to No. 9 Iowa Lakes Community College, the Raiders were shut out 11-0.

People are also reading…

Pulido said it's finding a balance when it come to the defensive style he wants the team to play.

"We've had a certain style of defending that was working for us and then we played a team that was No. 6 in the country and a division higher than us. That system didn't work against them because they were very fast and technical," Pulido said. "Just playing at a whole different speed than us, so we changed it up to zone rather than players. I think that's proven to have to have its own challenges too. I think it's just finding a mix of both, knowing when to defend or man or defend zone." 

Pulido said he's felt the players have adjusted well to the new defensive philosophy.

"I think it's just more of we have to defend with our forwards and our mids (midfielders) too. Defense has been decent," he said "Could communicate a little bit better, but for the most part I would say the goals that happen is miscommunication in the back."

Juan Rodriguez

Raiders freshman Juan Rodriguez surveys the field for a pass on the win on Aug. 18 in Columbus. Rodriguez tallied three assists through seven games this season.

Sophomore Ivan Lopez leads the Raiders with seven goals. Midfielder Yeysen Marino-Chavez netted six goals and one assist. Freshman midfielder Kadin Reese tallied four goals and one assist and sophomore Abdul Juma scored three goals.

Charlie Orsler and Israel Robledo are the team's top creating midfielders with four assists each. Juan Rodriguez assisted three goals.

Pulido's said the ability to create chances out of nothing has been a positive he's seen so far.

"We don't necessarily build up from the back," Pulido said. "Some of our goals just come from opponent's mistakes that we're able to capitalize or situations we put them in where we attack their goal like a counterattack right away."

The Raiders sport a goal difference of plus-21 in wins and one of minus-14 in defeats. Pulido said sometimes the create a lot of chances and the goals flood and in other games, it fails to convert on its opportunities.

Central has a week off before opening a three-game home stand on Wednesday. It hosts Hesston College followed by matches against No. 13 Allen County Community College and Southeast Community College.

Pulido said the defensive structure they want to use is the area he wants to see improvement in.

"Being able to win the ball higher up the field closer to the opponent's goal rather than marking zone and letting them get into our half before we really start pressing them," he said. "Hopefully, that defensive side will help set us up for higher chances to win games if we're not conceding goals and giving away more chances than we have to give away."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

