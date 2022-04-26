Raider skid stretches to seven

Central Community College-Columbus softball has allowed eight or more runs in five of the last six games and dropped seven straight dating back to a win over Southeast on April 15.

The Raiders defeated the rival Storm in the first game of a doubleheader 6-3 on April 15 to improve to within a game of .500 but lost the second game and have since been beaten 9-2 and 5-4 at Iowa Lakes on Thursday, 5-4 and 12-1 by Southwest on Friday and 9-6 and 8-1 at home against North Central Missouri College on Sunday.

Central had a chance to get back on the diamond and snap the skid in a Monday doubleheader before the pair of games against Cloud Community College were postponed. The Raiders head to McCook on Wednesday for games at 1 and 3 p.m.

Central went back-and-forth in Sunday's first game before North Central scored twice in the fifth and again in the sixth to break a 6-6 tie. Leadoff hitter Caroline Riffer was 3 for 4 with two runs scored while Kaylee McNeese and Anna Halladay also had multiple hits.

A five-run third inning put the game out of reach for a North Central win in the second contest. Halladay was 2 for 3 but Central had just four total hits and committed four errors.

Southwest walked off a win over Central on Friday when the Spartans scored three in the bottom of the seventh and overcame a 4-2 deficit with just three outs to work with.

Riffer was 3 for 3 with a run scored and pitcher Kailee Pollard went the distance on seven hits, five earned runs, three walks and three strikeouts. Southwest started the rally with a runner on and two down. Three singles loaded the bases. A walk brought in one. A single to center field scored two for the win.

The Spartans scored 12 in the fourth and piled up 15 hits in the 12-1 game two blowout. Andrea Fernandez had the only Central hit when she singled in the first.

Central also had just one hit in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against Iowa Lakes. The Lakers plated six in the first and five in the second and ended the game on the mercy rule in the fifth. Riffer had the only Raider hit when she singled in the fourth.

Iowa Lakes had early success again in game two, scoring four in the first while also adding solo runs in each of the next five innings. Riffer, Fernandez, McNeese and Emma Lees had hits.

Central started April 4-1 but has gone 0-7 since.

