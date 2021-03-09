Raider softball earns first win

Central softball went 1-7 on a weekend road trip from Friday to Monday that included stops at North Central Missouri College, Kansas City Kansas Community College, Metropolitan Community College and Southwestern Community College.

The lone victory came on Sunday at Metropolitan Community College.

"Looking at the trip as a whole we had a lot of up and downs. This year our mindset is focusing on ourselves and learning from each game but also not holding past performances too close to our hearts," coach Caitlin Simon said. "We have girls constantly moving positions based on pitching and this weekend gave us a good idea about what we need to work on to limit errors in those positions moving forward."

Ella Douglas and Ragan Wood led the Raiders in hits over the weekend with 13 each. Douglas went 13 of 26 with 11 singles, six RBIs, four runs and two home runs. Wood went 13 of 28 with 10 singles, three doubles, seven RBIs and five runs.

Andrea Fernandez, Grace Cargill and Larisa Rother all recorded a home run on the trip as well. Fernandez led Central in RBIs with eight.

McKinley Josoff led the Raiders in runs with eight and led the team in walks with four.