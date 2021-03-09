Raider softball earns first win

Central softball went 1-7 on a weekend road trip from Friday to Monday that included stops at North Central Missouri College, Kansas City Kansas Community College, Metropolitan Community College and Southwestern Community College.
The lone victory came on Sunday at Metropolitan Community College.
"Looking at the trip as a whole we had a lot of up and downs. This year our mindset is focusing on ourselves and learning from each game but also not holding past performances too close to our hearts," coach Caitlin Simon said. "We have girls constantly moving positions based on pitching and this weekend gave us a good idea about what we need to work on to limit errors in those positions moving forward."
Ella Douglas and Ragan Wood led the Raiders in hits over the weekend with 13 each. Douglas went 13 of 26 with 11 singles, six RBIs, four runs and two home runs. Wood went 13 of 28 with 10 singles, three doubles, seven RBIs and five runs.
Andrea Fernandez, Grace Cargill and Larisa Rother all recorded a home run on the trip as well. Fernandez led Central in RBIs with eight.
McKinley Josoff led the Raiders in runs with eight and led the team in walks with four.
Lilly Cast was the primary pitcher. She was in the circle for 22 1/3 innings. She started four of the eight games including the lone victory. Cast struck out 17 batters. Cast was also the only player to not commit an error while on defense.
"From the beginning, this team and I have talked about this trip and how it would be a really tough start. But looking ahead we know we have to play good teams to make ourselves better for the most important games, which are the region games," Simon said. "Obviously a winning record is a bonus and a bit of relief, but we know its not going to play a part in region games."
Central is now 1-9 on the season and is in action next at 1 p.m. on Sunday at home against Iowa Lakes Community College. Scores included losses of 5-4 and 11-4 to North Central Missouri, 17-0 and 12-0 to Kansas City Community College, 11-2 to Metro and 4-2 and 15-12 to Southwestern Community college.
"As much as we should have picked up a few more wins during the eight-game stretch, we got one on Sunday in extra innings that helped the girls find themselves a little more," Simon said. "Then Monday they really showed fight and came up short both games. It was a good sign ending the trip with a game where we scored every inning and defensively cleaned up some things that we talked about throughout the trip."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.