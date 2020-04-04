Raider volleyball adds five

The addition of Scotus Central Catholic senior Chloe Odbert to Central Community College-Columbus volleyball earlier this week increased the total of new Raiders in the program to five.
Odbert, a two-year starter from the Shamrocks, joins Cassidy Tompkin of Giltner, Michaela Dukes of Wauneta-Palisade, Kensey Wadas from Central Valley and Callie Bauer of Arcadia-Loup City.
"There are certain positions that need to be filled every year, but I also like recruiting really hard-working, athletic kids that know the game," head coach Abby Pollart said. "We can can kind of fit the pieces where they need to fit. All of these kids are athletic and versatile. We'll fit them in where the team needs it."
Odbert was the starting setter for Scotus as a junior when the Shamrocks went to the state tournament. She was a setter and hitter this past season when SCC moved to a 6-2 attack.
Tompkin, who also signed in March, was a Lincoln Journal Star D-2 All-State First Team Selection for a Hornet team that went 21-11 and qualified for state. She finished her career with 972 kills, 436 digs, 265 blocks and 60 aces.
Dukes amassed over 1,600 career assists, 520 digs and 212 aces and was a D-2 All-State Honorable Mention awardee by the Journal Star.
Wadas was a setter for the Cougars who piled up over 1,000 digs in her final two years and 373 digs. She was a D-1 All-State Honorable Mention selection by the Journal Star.
Bauer was instrumental in leading ALC to state in 2019 with 326 kills in her final season, a .236 hitting percentage and 45 blocks. She was a C-2 All-State Honorable Mention awardee.
Central has a few more offers out waiting on responses, looking to add depth. Assuming the current roster remains intact, Central has five freshmen from 2019 still in the program.
"We could use more depth in potentially a versatile outside that can play all the way around, if necessary," Pollart said. "That's probably the position we aren't as deep as I would like to be right now. But other than that, we're in a pretty good spot."
Reach The Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!