Raider volleyball adds five

The addition of Scotus Central Catholic senior Chloe Odbert to Central Community College-Columbus volleyball earlier this week increased the total of new Raiders in the program to five.

Odbert, a two-year starter from the Shamrocks, joins Cassidy Tompkin of Giltner, Michaela Dukes of Wauneta-Palisade, Kensey Wadas from Central Valley and Callie Bauer of Arcadia-Loup City.

"There are certain positions that need to be filled every year, but I also like recruiting really hard-working, athletic kids that know the game," head coach Abby Pollart said. "We can can kind of fit the pieces where they need to fit. All of these kids are athletic and versatile. We'll fit them in where the team needs it."

Odbert was the starting setter for Scotus as a junior when the Shamrocks went to the state tournament. She was a setter and hitter this past season when SCC moved to a 6-2 attack.

Tompkin, who also signed in March, was a Lincoln Journal Star D-2 All-State First Team Selection for a Hornet team that went 21-11 and qualified for state. She finished her career with 972 kills, 436 digs, 265 blocks and 60 aces.

Dukes amassed over 1,600 career assists, 520 digs and 212 aces and was a D-2 All-State Honorable Mention awardee by the Journal Star.