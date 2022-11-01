Raider volleyball capture second straight region title, soccer seasons end

Central Community College volleyball won its second straight region title on Saturday, defeating North Platte Community College in four sets 17-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14.

Ashley Brown and Chelsea Fisher finished the match with double-figure kills. Brown posted 13 and Fisher recorded 11. Kennedi Branigan produced seven kills as the Raiders finished with 38 kills.

Kamryn Chohon tallied 33 assists and dug eight balls to lead Central in both categories. Allison Sander dug seven balls and served four aces. Jill Kelly also finished with seven digs.

"I'm really with how we overcame the first set. We did not play real well in that first set. Just couldn't get the momentum going," Central head coach Mary Young said. "We showed a lot of resolve coming back and basically play our game the rest of the match, controlled our errors a little better, starting hit shots and passed a lot better. It's hard to beat a team three times, so to do that the third time this season, that was really gratifying."

Young said the team was tight and nervous during the first set. She said they struggled passing and they panicked on defense. Young described the turnaround in the final three sets of the match.

"We spread our offense a lot. We got some key blocks, served well," she said. "We just basically put everything together and that was really the difference in the match."

Central returns to the Northwest Plains District Playoff after losing at North Dakota State College of Science a year ago. This year, it'll host the best-of-three series as it'll face Bismarck State College for the right to go to nationals.

"This is always our expectation. We want to set the expectation to win the region and be in a position to be in a district playoff and get to a national tournament," Young said. "That's always our hope and always our goal. Here we are, we play at home. That's always a little satisfying too. These players that I've been with the last couple years, they really worked hard. This is a big goal for them. Obviously, we would like to get us back to that point."

Allen County def. Central women's soccer 4-0: The Raiders lost 4-0 on Thursday in the Region 6 semifinals at Allen County Community College in Iola, Kansas.

Jessica Allen bagged a hat trick for the Red Devils. She scored the opening goal in the eighth minute. In the second half, Allen scored two goals four minutes to seal the victory. Kate Giblin netted a goal in the second half.

Central was outshot 13-7 and it conceded 10 corner kicks while earning only two themselves.

The Raiders finished the season 6-8-1.

Pratt def. Central men's soccer 3-2: For the second time this season, Pratt Community College defeated Central 3-2.

On Oct. 26 in the first round of the Region 6 tournament, both teams couldn't find the back of the net for the first hour.

Ivan Lopez broke the scoring with two goals in three minutes, in the 66th and 69th minutes, to put the Raiders ahead 2-0. Gabriel Dias Juliana answered for Pratt, netting a hat trick in nine minutes. He scored goals in the 78th, 80th and 87th minutes to complete the comeback victory.

The Raiders finished the season 9-9-1.