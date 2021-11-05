Raider volleyball seeks nationals

After winning its first region title since 2017, Central Community College volleyball begins the Northwest Plains district championship Friday against North Dakota State College of Science.

The Raiders went 19-17 this season, but ended the schedule playing their best volleyball. Central swept North Platte Community College in the Region IX final Saturday for its 11th win in the last 14 matches.

"I think mentally we're in the zone. I think we know what we're capable of if we play as well as we know we can," Odbert said. "We've been hungry all season for wins, so hopefully we just keep that up and we can get it done."

Odbert cited the team's improving health for its strong run entering the district final. In the middle of the season, where the Raiders dropped 12 of 13 matches, Central lost two of its middle hitters and one of its outside hitters. That led to the Raiders shuffling the lineup to unfamiliar positions. But with the team healthy now, everyone is back playing in their natural spot.

A key for the Raiders' success has been communication on the court.

"Communication has been huge in everything, even in some of those games we lost, we came up just barely short because we communicated well with each other," Odbert said. "We just kind of play hard for each other, which has helped a lot this season."

Rachel Otten, who tallied 250 kills this season, said communication and the team's passing has been a source of the success.

"Communication, like talking it with each other and especially with coach and just making sure we're all on the same page," Otten said. "I feel like we focus a lot on passing this year. Passing is the basis of it because you can't get a good hit without a first good pass."

The Raiders, who are ranked No. 20 in the latest NJCAA D-II volleyball rankings, face a stiff challenge in North Dakota SCS.

The Wildcats went 21-9 this season with a win over Miles Community College in four sets to earn the right to host the district championship.

Freshmen Stella Raser and Maddie McKinnon lead the team in kills with 245 and 219, respectively. In total, six Wildcats have recorded at least 100 kills.

A key for Central is working around North Dakota SCS' block. The Wildcats have 214 blocks. Bailee Brommenschenkel stuffed 98 shots and Raser had 89 blocks.

"We watched their region championship, and so we kind of got a look at them. They're pretty tall. They put up a big block, but I think they definitely have some weaknesses that we can pick apart ,like their defense," Odbert said. "We really pride ourselves in our defense, and I think if we just kind of throw some stuff at them and make them really work for it, ultimately, our defense will keep us in the game."

Central head coach Mary Young said the Wildcats are tough to beat on their home floor. North Dakota SCS went 10-3 at home this season and it's an atmosphere she's been in before.

"It's a hard environment to be in. At this point of the season, we're going to get their best game and they're going to get our best game," Young said. "It'll be tough just to be on the road. They have some good size. They have a long time coach who's been successful there. They'll be well-prepared for us. We'll have to play our game to be successful, and I think we can."

For the Raiders to have success, Odbert said they need to focus on their serve and pass game.

"If you can win off the service line, you can win with your passing and your serve reception. That helps a ton to just be in system," she said. "Our goal is to always to get the other team out of system and for us to always be in system. That'll be really crucial for our success."

Game one of the Northwest Plains district championship is 7 p.m. Friday with game two set for 11 a.m. Saturday. If necessary, game three would be played Saturday afternoon. The series winner will secure a spot in the NJCAA D-II volleyball championship.

