Raider volleyball used fall to grow together

Having the fall season postponed until spring may have been a blessing in disguise for Central Community College-Columbus volleyball.
Head coach Abby Pollart said the postponement allowed the Raiders time to get the freshmen and sophomores on the same page, a task that can sometimes last until mid season.
For a group that lost its starting setter, a right side, a middle, three outside hitters and a defensive specialist, reps together between new teammates is crucial.
"Most of the time with volleyball you only get 10 days to prepare before you start playing," she said. "As a coach, I was excited to get the chance to develop our team before the season started."
More time together was especially important this year after Central lost out on spring training when the virus first hit and the college went to online classes. Spring is normally when the Raiders focus on developing players from their rookie season into leadership roles as sophomores.
"This year we were able to develop everybody, kind of on the same playing field," Pollart said.
Pollart split fall training into two parts for her team. The first half was spent on skill development, while the second half was spent on implementing team systems to prepare for scrimmages.
With fall training complete, the Raiders are now limited to eight hours of practice per week. Central is using this time to continue improving individual skills.
The team will soon leave campus for winter break, but Pollart still has expectations for her team to stay in shape.
"We've had a lot of conversations. You worked really hard for three months and they've put a lot of hard work in the weight room and on the court," she said. "We definitely don't want to lose that in a month's time. It is going to be a lot about maintaining the strength and conditioning level they've achieved this fall."
The Raiders spent most of the fall practicing but were also fortunate enough to play two matches.
Central played NJCAA D-I powerhouse Iowa Western at the end of October and Northeast Community College about two weeks later.
"Iowa Western is a tough program," Pollart said. "They're always a top national contender for NJCAA Division-I. They're good, but I thought we did some really good things. We were able to see a lot of positives, but we were also able to see there was still growth that could happen."
The experience was clearly beneficial. Gains were obvious two weeks later when the Raiders were back in a competitive situation.
"We were able in those two weeks to work on somethings that we needed to work on from the Iowa Western scrimmage," Pollart said. "In two weeks' time, we could see that we successfully got better at those things we needed to work on."
After seeing progress through two scrimmages, Pollart is excited for first serve to the season in February. Though it's been an adjustment, Pollart has seen hard work she expects to pay off..
"I'm definitely optimistic. We have a great group of young women," she said. "They've worked really hard and I think we've improved a ton. They're a close-knit group and they push each other."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!