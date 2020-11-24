Raider volleyball used fall to grow together

With fall training complete, the Raiders are now limited to eight hours of practice per week. Central is using this time to continue improving individual skills.

The team will soon leave campus for winter break, but Pollart still has expectations for her team to stay in shape.

"We've had a lot of conversations. You worked really hard for three months and they've put a lot of hard work in the weight room and on the court," she said. "We definitely don't want to lose that in a month's time. It is going to be a lot about maintaining the strength and conditioning level they've achieved this fall."

The Raiders spent most of the fall practicing but were also fortunate enough to play two matches.

Central played NJCAA D-I powerhouse Iowa Western at the end of October and Northeast Community College about two weeks later.

"Iowa Western is a tough program," Pollart said. "They're always a top national contender for NJCAA Division-I. They're good, but I thought we did some really good things. We were able to see a lot of positives, but we were also able to see there was still growth that could happen."