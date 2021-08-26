Raider women falter at Northeast

After scoring its first goal of the season last time out against Western Nebraska, Central Community College-Columbus was shut out for the second on Wednesday in a 7-0 defeat at No. 10 Northeast.

The Hawks scored three goals in the first half and four in the second half while dropping the Raiders to 0-3. Northeast's Kyler Bowman scored a pair and Naomi Pedrosa finished with a goal and three assists.

Central goalkeeper Natalie Crouse started the match and made three saves on 10 shots on goal. The Raiders attack didn't record a shot and had one corner kick.

After a pair of hard-fought losses last week, coach Jamie Bennett felt like his squad took a step back. The Raiders remain at less than full strength due to a rash of minor injuries, but Bennett said that was no excuse. Central was facing the same scenario last week and had a better effort in back-to-back losses on back-to-back days.

"It wouldn't have mattered who we played tonight. Those girls were beaten before they took the field," Bennett said. "(Northeast) is very well-coached and they've got a lot of skill, but the thing that probably impressed me the most was how hard they play. They just ran through us, ran by us and we just let them."