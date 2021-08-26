Raider women falter at Northeast

After scoring its first goal of the season last time out against Western Nebraska, Central Community College-Columbus was shut out for the second on Wednesday in a 7-0 defeat at No. 10 Northeast.
The Hawks scored three goals in the first half and four in the second half while dropping the Raiders to 0-3. Northeast's Kyler Bowman scored a pair and Naomi Pedrosa finished with a goal and three assists.
Central goalkeeper Natalie Crouse started the match and made three saves on 10 shots on goal. The Raiders attack didn't record a shot and had one corner kick.
After a pair of hard-fought losses last week, coach Jamie Bennett felt like his squad took a step back. The Raiders remain at less than full strength due to a rash of minor injuries, but Bennett said that was no excuse. Central was facing the same scenario last week and had a better effort in back-to-back losses on back-to-back days.
"It wouldn't have mattered who we played tonight. Those girls were beaten before they took the field," Bennett said. "(Northeast) is very well-coached and they've got a lot of skill, but the thing that probably impressed me the most was how hard they play. They just ran through us, ran by us and we just let them."
Central fell to Northeastern Junior College on Aug. 19 when the Plainsmen tallied three second-half goals. It was 1-1 game the next day against Western Nebraska until the final 17 minutes of the match when the Cougars put three in the back of the net in an 11-minute stretch.
Despite the losses, Bennet saw several positives. The Raiders fought off every Northeastern challenge in the opener until the legs wore out. It was much the same the next day when Central created the equalizing goal but ran out of gas.
There wasn't the same kind of fire and spark on Wednesday. Central will try to respond to the sub-par performance on Saturday when it hosts Garden City at noon.
"It's my job as a coach to figure out (what went wrong) and my job to toughen them up," Bennett said. "We've got to get tougher mentally and physically. My job as a coach is to make sure that happens."
Sam Ficarro and Nate Tenopir are a sports reporter and the sports editor for The Columbus Telegram. Reach them via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.