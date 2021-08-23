Raider women find offense but fall again

Two games in, the Central Community College-Columbus women's soccer team already has a third of its offensive production from last season.

Central dropped a 4-1 contest on Friday at home against Western Nebraska Community College after the Cougars scored three unanswered in an 11-minute stretch. Western led 1-0 at halftime following a goal in the 38th minute before Rylee Eschliman notched the first of her Central career in the 68th minute.

But down to just 12 players due to a rash of minor injuries, the Raiders again fell victim to tired legs and gave up goals in the 73rd, 80th and 84th minutes.

Last spring, the Raiders failed to score for the first six matches. Eschliman, a recruit from Grand Island Northwest, was brought on to help turn those scoring struggles around. Central remains limited in that regard until a full compliment of players are available.

Until then, coach Jamie Bennett is looking for solid play while not giving into adversity. Friday was another step in the right direction.