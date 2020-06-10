Raiders add 9 in recruiting

"It's always good to have Nebraska kids," Perkins said. "Just for support. Our seasons are so long, sometimes the grind of the season affects the kids mentally. To have their parents come to games and support them is always a plus and brings a better crowd."

Despite the abundance of youth on the roster, Perkins doesn’t believe next season will be a rebuilding year.

Three of the four sophomores got valuable playing time as freshmen and one would have if not for an early-season injury.

Stewart, Beller and Keller all came off the bench and Lehr showed promise in the early part of the season.

"With these younger players, it's trying to figure out where they're going to fit the system and how they're going to help the system, and not have to be so overwhelmed and just getting their feet wet and helping them develop into good players," Perkins said.

On top of having a large group of freshmen, Perkins said he believes they bring a variety of skill sets.

But, one thing many of the players have in common is coming from successful high school teams.

Perkins said he hopes this leads to productive college careers.