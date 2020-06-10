Raiders add 9 in recruiting

Central Community College-Columbus women's basketball lost a large sophomore class from last year's Region IX championship team but is bringing in a large group of freshmen to complement the five returning players.
Central's freshman class is made up of nine players as of now, a majority of which are from Nebraska.
The nine new Raiders are Khia Zuniga from Childress, Texas; Britney Veik of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Macey Thege from David City Aquinas, Morgan Boldt from Amherst Public School; Rylee Kurth and Shelby Berglund of North Platte High School; Jenna Schwanebeck from Hyannis; Nyamiri Blair of Omaha Burke High School; and Arlene Saucedo from San Elizario High School in Texas.
"I thought recruiting went well," head coach Billy Perkins said. "We'll have a few new faces. We'll be younger for sure. It's one of those things, on the defensive end, I think we'll be a little bit quicker and we'll be playing some more up-tempo basketball."
The nine freshmen will join the five returning players - Bailey Lehr, Bailey Keller, Allanah Beller, Mia Stewart and Jordan Wegner.
Perkins said he feels that the five sophomores will be able to help lead the freshmen and could help be a recipe for success.
The Raiders will definitely have a local feel to them, with 12 of the 14 players hailing from the Cornhusker state.
"It's always good to have Nebraska kids," Perkins said. "Just for support. Our seasons are so long, sometimes the grind of the season affects the kids mentally. To have their parents come to games and support them is always a plus and brings a better crowd."
Despite the abundance of youth on the roster, Perkins doesn’t believe next season will be a rebuilding year.
Three of the four sophomores got valuable playing time as freshmen and one would have if not for an early-season injury.
Stewart, Beller and Keller all came off the bench and Lehr showed promise in the early part of the season.
"With these younger players, it's trying to figure out where they're going to fit the system and how they're going to help the system, and not have to be so overwhelmed and just getting their feet wet and helping them develop into good players," Perkins said.
On top of having a large group of freshmen, Perkins said he believes they bring a variety of skill sets.
But, one thing many of the players have in common is coming from successful high school teams.
Perkins said he hopes this leads to productive college careers.
"Most of the players we have on the team come from winning programs," he said. "When you bring that winning mentality to a program, it's going to help.
"We have girls that have been to state. We have girls that have competed in a state championship game or won district championships. It's going to be nice to see how all these girls mesh together and build a rapport with each other to be more successful."
The new Central team hasn't had an opportunity to meet in person yet, but have had Zoom meetings, which Perkins believes is a good way to get the girls to know each other.
Perkins said he would like to add one more post player before the season starts, but is happy with where his team stands right now.
"We have good numbers and we have some hybrids at the four and the five," he said. "We have some kids that can play the one, two or three. I'm very pleased with the team I have."
Central also has some players that come in that have played together already.
Besides the returning players, Veik and Beller played together at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Kurth and Berglund were teammates at North Platte and other players competed together in AAU.
"I'm ready to see what these kids can do as a team," Perkins said.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
