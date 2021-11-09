Raiders drop heartbreaker in district championship

In its first district championship in four years, Central Community College-Columbus volleyball headed north to face North Dakota State College of Science in a best-of-three series with a trip to the national tournament on the line.

Central had its backs against the wall after losing Friday, responded Saturday and had NDSCS on the brink of elimination after winning the first two sets in Sunday's winner-take-all match. But the Wildcats won the next two to force a fifth and stunned Central for the comeback victory.

Central was down 23-21 in the third and committed two mistakes that coach Mary Young said were crucial to NDSCS generating just enough belief to stay alive.

Central dropped Friday's match 20-25, 23-25, 17-25, swept through a win Saturday 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 then suffered heartbreak on Sunday 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 16-25, 10-15.

Late in the third of Sunday's match, the combination of poor passing and NDSCS's ability to tool the Central block for kills re-energized the Wildcats and led to the turnaround.

"That gave NDSCS a window of hope, they ran with it, so I can't say it was anything that we did glaringly wrong," coach Mary Young said. "But I think NDSCS capitalized on an opportunity. [We had] just a little bit of self-doubt and they capitalized on it."

Central found itself facing the season's end on Saturday when mistakes Friday led to a three-set defeat. Twenty-two hitting errors led to an attack percentage of just .083. That plus five service errors and seven receiving errors meant the Raiders gave away 34 points of the 75 NDSCS needed.

None of the Raiders in the lineup produced double-digit kills. Emily Otten came closest with nine, but she needed 39 swings and hit five out of bounds or into the net.

"They played with a lot of energy. I fully believed we got (NDSCS's) best punch that night," Young said. "They hit well, they passed well, they weren't out of system a whole lot. We could not get them out of system. I felt we were out of system quite a bit."

Central cleaned it up and saw immediate results the next day. The Raiders had just 14 attack errors and hit .174 compared to .023 for the Wildcats. Otten had 11 kills, Ashley Brown had three aces to lead an effort that included eight aces, Chloe Odbert (19), Kamryn Chohon (18) and Otten (17) all had double-digit digs and the defense had six blocks.

"I felt we did everything we needed to do Saturday morning. We really threw out a lot of positivity and really had our team believing," Young said. "We did everything we asked them to do and I was so proud of their effort, grit to comeback and sweep NDSCS on Saturday morning."

That belief remained in place Sunday until Central left the door open just wide enough for NDSCS to kick it in.

"Obviously, we were well on our way in the third match, ahead two sets, leading the third and we hit a brick wall," Young said. I think at that point we exhausted so much mental energy ... we started to fizzle out in the middle of the third set. Self-doubt really crept in at that point, I think. From an outsider looking in, it shouldn't have, but that's a really hard place to be as an athlete at that point."

Both teams had 55 kills but NDSCS committed six fewer hitting errors. Central was better at the serving line with eight assists to four errors - NDSCS had three errors and nine receiving errors. But perhaps the telling stat was blocks. The Wildcats had 28 block assists for 14 total and were led by Maddie McKinnon with nine block assists of her own.

Otten led the Central attack with 22 kills, Rachel Otten had 14 and Brown 13. Emily Otten and Chohon both served up three aces. Chohon also led five Raiders with 15 or more kills by posting 30, the second-highest total of her career. Josie Richards had 23, Emily Otten and Odbert both had 17 and Brown had 15.

"I'm so proud of them to really make that if-necessary game after where we were on Friday night," Young said. "They're incredible; they're wonderful young ladies. They believed it and it came together."

Central ends the year 20-19. A tough September led to a strong October where the Raiders went 11-5. Then, much like the midpoint of the season when the team could have surrendered, there was a chance for that in the trip up north. Young will always recall how her team answered the bell after a tough month and after a tough start to district final.

"I pushed them and they accepted challenges. They responded when I asked them to," Young said. "... I knew we could do it, but still as a coach you're like, 'What if we don't?' That's really hard to sell. You got to sell it. They're buying what you're selling and they bought in to what I sold them."

Nate Tenopir and Sam Ficarro are the sports editor and a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach them via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

