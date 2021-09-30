Raiders drop straight-set match against UNK JV

The Central Community College-Columbus volleyball team finally returned home Wednesday night to face the University of Nebraska-Kearney JV team.
The Raiders played only their second home match since Aug. 21 and their first in 20 days. Central had played 14 of its last 15 on the road. On Wednesday the Raiders came in having lost three straight and looking to get back on track. The Lopers denied those hopes in a 25-20, 25-17, 25-20 UNK victory. Central was competitive throughout, but struggled to finish off sets.
"We've kind of had a little bit of that issue all year. Playing at a high and consistent level over a long period of time has been a bit of our issue," Young said. "We were right there and several points throughout the match in different sets. We gave UNK too many free balls in the first set and allowed them to really do whatever they wanted."
Josie Richards and Rachel Otten led the Raiders' offense with seven kills each and Ashley Brown tallied six. Kamryn Chohon dug a team-high 16 shots and Chloe Odbert had a dozen as Central finished with 51 for the match.
In the first set, the Raiders led late 19-16 but lost nine of the next 10 rallies. It was a disappointing way to start considering closing out sets has been a recurrent issue.
Young liked the way her group had the offense rolling early, and that kept Central in the match. But over the next two sets it was mistakes that prevented the Raiders from better capitalizing on their opportunities.
Overall, Central had 19 hitting errors and put together an attack percentage of .067. Those numbers plus eight receiving errors allowed UNK to start fast in the second and eventually pull away in the third.
"We just needed to be two points better and we really weren't able to sustain that just because of some breakdowns, whether it was communication (or something else)," Young said. "I thought UNK served tough at us and had some balls drop at just the right times for them on the end line."
The defeat marks 10 in the last 11 matches as the Raiders record fell to 8-12. Because of injuries, some players have played out of a position in recent matches.
"I felt, overall, with some of the adversity we've been dealing with, I didn't think we played our very best, but I also recognize on the other side of the net, UNK JV had a very talented team, a very physical team," Young said. "I also realize on our side of the net that we have a lot of players playing out of position and dealt with some adversity. You can look at that and really be down and bummed about it, but I thought we did the best we could with the situation we've been dealt with."
Central had Emily Otten back Wednesday after she was out injured for more than a week. Young said that's at least one step in the right direction. The Raiders head into a busy stretch of seven matches in eight days beginning Friday with a triangular against Bismarck State College and Northeast Community College.
"Hopefully we can get her (Emily) back in the mix and help solidify some other areas in our lineup that I think makes us strong. If not, we have to be able to push through some of our errors," Young said. "Every ball is a new ball and an opportunity to be better and to play hard the entire time. Those are things that we really have to shore up. We can be better."
