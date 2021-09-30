Raiders drop straight-set match against UNK JV

Overall, Central had 19 hitting errors and put together an attack percentage of .067. Those numbers plus eight receiving errors allowed UNK to start fast in the second and eventually pull away in the third.

"We just needed to be two points better and we really weren't able to sustain that just because of some breakdowns, whether it was communication (or something else)," Young said. "I thought UNK served tough at us and had some balls drop at just the right times for them on the end line."

The defeat marks 10 in the last 11 matches as the Raiders record fell to 8-12. Because of injuries, some players have played out of a position in recent matches.

"I felt, overall, with some of the adversity we've been dealing with, I didn't think we played our very best, but I also recognize on the other side of the net, UNK JV had a very talented team, a very physical team," Young said. "I also realize on our side of the net that we have a lot of players playing out of position and dealt with some adversity. You can look at that and really be down and bummed about it, but I thought we did the best we could with the situation we've been dealt with."