Raiders encouraged despite 1-3 weekend

Losing three of four is not normally a cause for celebration. And celebration wasn't exactly on the minds of Central Community College-Columbus softball players after a 1-3 record in weekend games at Concordia, Kansas.
But with two of those contests against the same ranked Division II squad, some perspective on the performance revealed the positives.
The Raiders (4-6) continued to find success on the plate on Saturday, defeating Iowa Lakes Community College (3-3) 10-1 in its opening game before dropping a narrow defeat to D-II No. 18 Iowa Central Community College (15-4) 12-11 later that day.
Offense wasn't as easy to come by on Sunday, but Central hung with Cloud County Community College (5-4) before losing 5-4 in extra innings.
The Raiders faced Iowa Central again on Sunday but lost 10-4.
"Overall, 1-3 doesn't show how competitive we were this weekend," head coach Caitlin Simon said. "I'm actually very pleased with what I saw this weekend. We came out Saturday and still had hot bats."
In the first game against Iowa Lakes Community College, Central scored two runs in the first before Iowa Lakes answered with one in the bottom half.
The Raiders proceeded to shut out the Lakers the rest of the way and scored three in the second, three in the third and one in the both the fourth and fifth to win via the five-inning mercy rule.
"Winning that first game 10-1 was huge for our confidence and consistency," Simon said.
Grace Cargill, Kaitlyn Kleinheksel and Ragan Wood all hit home runs.
Lilly Cast pitched all five innings, allowing only one run on four hits while striking out 11 batters.
In the second game on Saturday, the Raiders fell behind 9-0 after two innings.
Central scored one run in the third and three in the fourth to close the gap to 9-4.
The Tritons scored two in the fourth to extend the gap to 11-4, but the Raiders scored four in the top of the fifth to cut the margin to 11-8.
Iowa Central scored once more in the fifth to take a 12-8 lead.
Neither squad mounted offense in the sixth, but Central tried to rally in the top of the seventh.
A home run with two outs by Cargill scored three runs and cut the lead to 12-11, but the next batter up grounded out closing the door on a comeback.
Liberty Josoff and Macee Trotta both hit home runs as well.
Grace Townsend started in the circle and allowed four hits on four runs, failing to eliminate a single batter.
Josoff pitched five innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out five batters.
"Going into Game 2, it was a big challenge," Simon said. "For us to just compete with them and be in a game like that this early on the season says a lot about potentially where we could be at the end."
Simon was hoping to get a victory against Cloud County but a combination of poor hitting, especially with runners on base, led to the extra-innings loss.
Despite going 0-2 on Saturday, Simon still left Kansas feeling optimistic.
"(The team was) shocked to hear me say, 'One-and-three and I’m happy with it," Simon said. "But, overall we competed and we still did really good things, we just couldn’t put it together at the right times to score the runs to come out on top."
Central now starts an eight-game home stand starting on Tuesday when it faces Hastings College JV.
"Hastings JV, they’re a little different when it comes to JV programs," Simon said. "They carry into the varsity program. Definitely not someone we take lightly.
"Going into tomorrow’s game it’s going to be a chance for our other pitchers to get some reps and get some games under their belt where we’re not playing a region or conference opponent quite yet. Hopefully, it will help them get some confidence on the mound."
First pitch will take place at 2 p.m. at Raider Softball Field, with the second game tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m.
