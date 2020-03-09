Raiders encouraged despite 1-3 weekend

A home run with two outs by Cargill scored three runs and cut the lead to 12-11, but the next batter up grounded out closing the door on a comeback.

Liberty Josoff and Macee Trotta both hit home runs as well.

Grace Townsend started in the circle and allowed four hits on four runs, failing to eliminate a single batter.

Josoff pitched five innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out five batters.

"Going into Game 2, it was a big challenge," Simon said. "For us to just compete with them and be in a game like that this early on the season says a lot about potentially where we could be at the end."

Simon was hoping to get a victory against Cloud County but a combination of poor hitting, especially with runners on base, led to the extra-innings loss.

Despite going 0-2 on Saturday, Simon still left Kansas feeling optimistic.