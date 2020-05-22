Raiders hire new golf coach

"I enjoy being around the kids and trying to show them some things I’ve learned over the time and help them and see their game improve," Kuhl said.

Though his schedule has once again somewhat filled back up, he's still planning on experiencing his retirement to the fullest.

Central plans on being as accommodating as possible.

"I don’t want to give up those other things I was enjoying," he said. "Central has been very good about willing to work on some things and work on some situations to make sure, for the most part, there won’t be a lot of conflict or things happening at the same time, and for the most part I’ll be able to do those things I want."

In his first year, he is hoping to see players improve and, if possible, be competitive.

The Raiders were unable to get in a spring season, so all of the current freshmen will be first-year players as sophomores.