Raiders hope late season surge sets stage for 2023

Central Community College-Columbus softball fell into a pair of 7-0 holes in the district championship last month at Des Moines Area Community College and saw a turbulent season come to an end.

The Raiders had two extended losing streaks during the season including nine in a row heading into the regional tournament. When it was all over, Central posted a 17-29 record and won just six of its final 20 games.

But there's much more to the story than just the finish, and, overall, the finish was a positive one. The seeds planted late in the season, when the Raiders couldn't catch any breaks and dealt with 18 straight days of losing, could bear fruit next season for a young group that took its lumps.

"For them to come out for the region tournament and leave it all out there was good to see," coach Caitlin Simon said. "We were playing our best that weekend and at districts. I was amazed by the fight and the different mentality we had against a ranked team like that."

That ranked team was Des Moines. The Bears came in No. 1 in the NJCAA Division II and swept a three-game series against the Raiders on May 13 -- 13-5 and 9-1 -- to move on to the national championship tournament. DMACC made the semis before elimination.

Central trailed game one 7-0 then scored three in the third before giving up six more in the bottom half. Two more Raider runs in the fifth weren't enough to keep the game alive. In game two, Des Moines put up four in the fourth and three in the third for another big lead. The Raiders plated one in the fourth but again fell by mercy rule.

Sure, it sounds like an unceremonious finish to a tough season, but Simon said there was something different about her group at the end.

Although Central lost nine in a row before hosting the regional tournament, the Raiders maintained a positive attitude and came into that weekend expecting to win. When most could have packed it in and called it a season, Simon said her group still had a will to fight.

The will was always there, but for a group with only three sophomores, college softball required an adjustment. Academic workload plus training or practicing since August can take a toll on a group not accustomed to a demanding schedule.

Once the school year was over, Simon said the pressure was lifted and her group could just play. In the long run, that tough experience will pay dividends next year when it starts all over again.

"Talentwise, we knew we were better (than the other two teams) going into the region tournament, it was just putting it all together and relaxing," Simon said. "Academically, we were done. You could just tell we could play loosely, and they turned it around a little bit."

Adjusting to college life wasn't the only hurdle to clear. Elle Douglas, a pitcher from Hastings who returned with the most innings under her belt, tore her ACL last fall. Suddenly, a player expected to eat up 70-80% of the time in the circle had to be replaced by a pair of freshmen.

Kailee Pollard, out of Marshalltown, Iowa, pitched 200 of the 283 total innings and amassed a 4.98 ERA with 95 strikeouts and 44 walks. Payten Gibson, from O'Neill, threw 75 innings with a 7.81 ERA, 30 strikeouts and 36 walks.

Both had a learning curve to catch up to but began showing signs later in the season. Of Pollard's last 18 appearances, she allowed three or fewer earned runs 13 times. Gibson allowed fewer earned runs that her ERA in eight of her final 10 appearances.

Central finished the year hitting .294 as a team with a .400 on-base percentage, .430 slugging and .830 on-base-plus-slugging. The lineup produced 260 total runs, 92 extra-base hits (98 home runs) and drew 182 walks to 310 strikeouts.

Caroline Riffer, of Overland Park, Kansas, led the team with a batting average of .475 and tied with Emma Lees, of Bend, Oregon, for the team lead with 45 runs. Andrea Fernandez of Grantsville, Utah, was tops in homers with 10 and RBIs with 35.

The pitching staff combined for a 6.22 ERA, 1.952 WHIP, 126 strikeouts and 87 walks. Pollard led in Ks, ERA and WHIP.

Local players included Katie Paczosa of Twin River and Alli Hartman of Aquinas. Paczosa played in 36 games, had 20 hits, a .233 ERA, two doubles, three triples, a home run and 12 driven in with 19 runs scored. Hartman played in 20 games, drew four walks and scored four runs.

Perhaps the biggest improvement Central can make from one year to the next is in the field. The Raiders had 116 unearned runs because of 112 errors. As a team, Central fielded the ball at a .907 clip. If there was one area where Simon said a long season wore on her team it was mentally in the field.

Central had 11 freshmen on the roster, and while not every freshman returns the next year in NJCAA sports, enough that went through the grind of this last season will be back to provide leadership and understanding for how to navigate college softball and find success.

"We haven't talked as a full team for next year, but I know the returning players expect to win the region again," Simon said. "It's not going to be handed to us. Other teams have returners as well. We have a great group coming in, and the neat thing about this level its a new team every year - our opponents are, we are and even next year we have eight returnees, but we're looking at new positions already. It's going to be about who buys in to their role and how we manage the season as a whole."

Riffer honored with All-American Award

Outfielder Caroline Riffer was named a member of the NJCAA Division II All-American Third Team on Wednesday. Riffer stole the second most bases (57) in all of Division II, and, in addition to her .475 average, she slugged .532 and got on base at a .512 rate.

She had 75 total hits, top 25 in Division II, and was also previously named the Region IX Freshman of the Year, was named to the All-Region IX team and earned National Fastpitch Coach Association Midwest Region Second Team honors.

Riffer has also been recognized as Central's Female Athlete of the Year.

