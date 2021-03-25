Raiders hope to be hitting their stride after sweep of Southeast

Central Community College-Columbus volleyball coach Abby Pollart doesn't necessarily buy into conventional wisdom. In her case, that wisdom while facing Southeast on Wednesday night came with the often-repeated phrase "it's hard to be a team three times in the same season."
She and the Raiders were facing that exact situation following four-set wins over the Storm from previously in the season. This time, there was a Region IX playoff win on the line. In perhaps one of the most complete performances of the season, Central took down Southeast in straight sets - 25-17, 25-10, 25-22 - and advanced to Saturday's Region IX final at North Platte.
Execution was the key, Pollart said. That it was at perhaps its best of the season offered hope that the Raiders are finding a new level.
"We're starting to put it all together at the right time," Pollart said. "And what a better time than the postseason to put it all together. So, yeah, I would say that it was one of our better matches of the season."
Central sort of limped into the game having won just two of the last five and with an 8-14 record. But in a spring season moved from the fall due to the pandemic, the schedule has offered more difficulty and more NJCAA Division I teams than Central would see in a regular schedule.
Of course, Pollart isn't going to make excuses regarding the level of competition. She believes the gauntlet that was the first six weeks of the season had the potential to pay off. Wednesday night might have been the first fruitful signs of a grinder of a season.
Four different players tied for the team lead with eight kills (Emily Otten, Rachel Otten, Devyn Erickson, Jordan Wegner), Chloe Odbert set up 31 assists, Rachel Otten had three aces, Erickson had 13 digs and Khloe Felker added 10 from the libero position.
Other than the third set, when Southeast made it somewhat interesting late, Central enjoyed large leads much of the night.
"Postseason is a whole new season. There's always a little bit of concern just because it is the postseason and everybody puts out their best at that time of the year," Pollart said. "I had full belief that if we executed the way that we could, we were going to find a win today."
From her perspective, execution meant a defensive scheme she, assistant coach Jared Johnson and the team put together for the game plan. That plan worked to perfection, forcing Southeast to attack the way Central wanted it to. On the other side of the net, eight kills by four different players shows the balance the offense had in keeping the Storm on their toes.
The win was the first sweep since a win over Dakota College at Bottineau on Feb. 13.
"We were passing well. We didn't have a single serve receive error," Pollart said. "In the broadest sense of the term, we executed in every area tonight."
"...We played our game on our side of the net. That was kind of the biggest story of all tonight."
Pollart highlighted Felker's efforts at libero as a big reason why the offense was able to operate with such balance. Felker is a 5-foot-7 defensive specialist from Alliance that transferred into Central at the semester break. Although she only had a few weeks to prepare, Felker earned her way into playing all 23 matches, piling up 136 digs and has had just about half of those in the last nine matches.
"She's just embraced the role and (has) gotten better every week," Pollart said.
Felker and her teammates will have to continue their rise if a victory is to be achieved Saturday at North Platte. In that scenario, Pollart and the Raiders hope that conventional wisdom proves to be accurate. North Platte has defeated Central twice in three-set sweeps - the most recent of which was on March 2.
"If we execute and do what we know how to do well, it's going to be a really fun game," Pollart said ... "If we execute the way we did tonight and continue to get better each game like we have, we're going to be in a really good spot on Saturday."
North Platte won the first meeting 25-14, 25-19, 25-15, held Central to .000 hitting and forced the Raiders into 16 receiving errors. The rematch went to the Storm 26-24, 25-13, 25-23. Central again hit .000 thanks to 31 hitting errors.
Saturday's Region IX championship is at 4 p.m.
"We're a lot different. Even from a week ago, we're a much different team," Pollart said. "We're starting to put it all together. We're playing well right now. I don't think North Platte has seen this team. That's an exciting thing going into Saturday."
Southeast (6-15).................................................................17...10...22
Central (9-14)....................................................................25...25...25
Central (Kills-Blocks-Aces): Emily Otten 8-0-0, Chloe Odbert 0-2-1, Rachel Otten 8-2-3, Kensey Wadas 4-1/2-1, Devyn Erickson 8-1.5-1, Jordan Wegner 8-3-0. Assists: Odbert 31, Felker 2, Emily Otten 2, Wegner 1. Digs: Erickson 13, Khloe Felker 10, Emily Otten 8, Odbert 6, Rachel Otten 3, Summers 3, Brooklyn Magsamen 3, Wadas 1, Wegner 1.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.