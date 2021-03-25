Raiders hope to be hitting their stride after sweep of Southeast

Central Community College-Columbus volleyball coach Abby Pollart doesn't necessarily buy into conventional wisdom. In her case, that wisdom while facing Southeast on Wednesday night came with the often-repeated phrase "it's hard to be a team three times in the same season."

She and the Raiders were facing that exact situation following four-set wins over the Storm from previously in the season. This time, there was a Region IX playoff win on the line. In perhaps one of the most complete performances of the season, Central took down Southeast in straight sets - 25-17, 25-10, 25-22 - and advanced to Saturday's Region IX final at North Platte.

Execution was the key, Pollart said. That it was at perhaps its best of the season offered hope that the Raiders are finding a new level.

"We're starting to put it all together at the right time," Pollart said. "And what a better time than the postseason to put it all together. So, yeah, I would say that it was one of our better matches of the season."

Central sort of limped into the game having won just two of the last five and with an 8-14 record. But in a spring season moved from the fall due to the pandemic, the schedule has offered more difficulty and more NJCAA Division I teams than Central would see in a regular schedule.