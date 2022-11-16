Raiders knock No. 20 Iowa Western on Merwick's game-winner

Central Community College men's basketball faced its stiffest test of the young season Tuesday against No. 20 Iowa Western Community College.

The Raiders jumped out to an early nine-point lead in the first half only for Iowa Western to take the lead into halftime on a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Both teams traded multiple leads and entered the final minute with the game tied 68-68. After a Reivers free throw put them ahead by one, Central possessed the ball with 21.6 seconds remaining after a blocked shot.

With the shot clocking winding down, Merwick took the ball the rim and scored a layup for the go-ahead bucket with 13.2 seconds left.

The Reivers missed three shots on its final possession and Central held on for the 70-69 victory.

"It was a team win. Everybody contributed. We were locked in at practice. Scout team did a good job. Just people stepped up at different parts of the game, which I was proud of. Trey (Deveaux) got us off to a good start. He was kind of cold in the middle and he made some big plays late," Raiders head coach John Ritzdorf said.

"Derek (Merwick) was really efficient. Aidan (Graham) did a great job off the bench. Blake (Daberkow) had a great stretch. It was a really big team win against a good team. I was just proud how it wasn't pretty all the time and it wasn't smooth, but we still responded and were able to make plays."

Ritzdorf said the play was designed for the Raiders' top scorer Trey Deveaux, but stressed to his team not to force it if it wasn't there. Merwick, who finished the game with 14 rebounds, seven assists and five steals, described the game-winner.

"It was designed for Trey (Deveaux) to get a corner three there, but it obviously didn't work so we just ran a ball screen," Merwick said. "Got sloppy, but happy I came up with the layup."

Merwick is the floor general for the Raiders as the lead point guard. The sophomore is averaging 13.3 points, 6.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game through seven games.

"I really just wanted to get everyone else involved and then once they're all going, it makes my job a lot easier because I can just the pass the ball," Merwick said. "Everyone's just hitting shots and then I can get my own layups or threes or whatever."

The Raiders featured balanced scoring as four finished in double-figures. Deveaux scored 17 points, Blake Daberkow recorded 15 points and seven rebounds and Jayden Byabato finished with 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting.

The game finished with 18 lead changes and 12 ties.

Merwick attributed the intensity in practice for the team's early-season success.

"Every day in practice we're really competitive. Everyone's going 100% no matter what. At the end of the day, we're on the same team," Merwick said. "It gets chippy in practice, but we're all doing it for a great cause and hopefully it's to make it to nationals."

After Iowa Western shot nearly 55% from the field in the first half, the Reivers posted a field goal percentage of 33%. They were outrebounded by the Raiders 21-16 in the final 20 minutes.

"We did a good job of mixing our defenses in the second half going from man to zone. The biggest thing is we didn't give up a ton of second chance points," Ritzdorf said. "They're a really good offensive rebounding team. I was just proud of whether we were man or zone whoever was in the game did a really good job keeping them off the glass."

Central improved to 6-1 on the season. It embarks on a season-long eight-game road trip Friday against No. 15 Kirkwood Community College in the Iowa Central Community College Classic.

"Ton of tough road games coming up. Really probably the toughest part of our schedule over the next two weeks," Ritzdorf said. "It's good to get a great win when you can and hopefully this momentum can keep us moving forward."

Merwick said Tuesday's win was important for the younger players as they experienced what it took to pull out a close win.

"I really think this game will lead us to more crucial victories like when we play Kirkwood or DMACC (Des Moines Area Community College)," he said. "It really helps us get experience and let the freshmen what close games are going to be like in crucial spots and what they have to do. I'm just really happy about the win. It was really fun."