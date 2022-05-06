Raiders look to stop skid in Region 9 tournament

Everything is still out there for Central Community College-Columbus softball. Even though the Raiders haven't won a game since April 15 and have dipped to 15-26, Central hosts the Region IX tournament this weekend on campus as the top seed.

Winning the regional title earns a three-game series for the district title that sends a team to the national tournament.

Thus, while the Raiders have lost 10 in a row, that could all be a distant memory with a good performance this weekend.

Southeast (10-28) plays North Platte (5-32) on Saturday at noon. The winner faces Central at 2 p.m. Teams are back on the diamond on Sunday at 11 a.m. when the losers face off in an elimination game. The championship follows at 1 p.m. and could include a fifth game at 3 p.m.

Central last played Tuesday at home in a 10-2, six-inning loss to Cloud Community.

The Raiders scored the first two runs of the game in the first on a wild pitch with the bases loaded and a sac fly to right field. But Central had just three hits in the game, trailed 5-2 after the third then allowed five in the sixth. Cloud Community piled up 13 hits, four doubles and three stolen bases.

Caroline Riffer, Emma Lees and Bailey Jones had hits for the Raiders. Riffer also stole two bases.

The game was a makeup from a scheduled doubleheader on April 25. Those two were postponed before a two-game set April 27 at McCook. The Raiders suffered 10-1 and 8-5 losses to the Indians.

McCook won game one in six innings thanks to a seven-run first inning. The Indians had another seven-run frame in the second inning of game two then held off a Raider rally that included one in the fourth and three in the fifth. Central had 11 hits but left 10 on base.

Riffer tripled while Lees and Elle Douglas had hits in game one. Riffer was 3 for 4 in game two with two runs scored and three stolen bases. Douglas was three for four with an RBI and a double. Kinley Wilmer went 2 for 4 with two driven in, two doubles and a run scored.

Southeast comes into the tournament having won three of the last four but was 3-12 in April. North Platte, like Central, is also looking to break a skid with seven losses in a row ahead of Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.