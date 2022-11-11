Raiders men's basketball stomps York JV, improves to 3-1

After its first loss of the season Tuesday at Northeast Community College, Central Community College men's basketball played on its home court for the first time this season against York University JV.

The Raiders turned its defense into transition offense, limiting the Panthers to 33% shooting and recording 15 steals. On offense, Central featured four players in double-figures as it shot 54% from the field.

"I thought we bounced back well. We've probably played better competition but regardless of the competition, it was a really good bounce-back win," CCC head coach John Ritzdorf said. "We didn't play the greatest on Tuesday. I'm pleased with how we responded after a loss on Tuesday."

P.J. Davis led all scorers with 21 points off the bench. The freshman shot 7-for-12 from the field and 3-of-7 behind the three-point arc.

Trey Deveaux continued his torrid scoring start with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting in 19 minutes. He also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Derek Merwick produced 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds in 18 minutes.

Central opened the game running and gunning as it sprinted out to a 14-2 lead behind threes from Deveaux and Josh Baker. After back-to-back Deveaux buckets, freshman Gil Jengmer and Davis converted two-point field goals leading to a York timeout.

The Raiders ended the first half on a bang as Baker dunked over Panthers guard Jacob Lester to beat the buzzer and put them ahead 42-17 at halftime.

In the second half, Central extended its lead to 43 points after opening the final 20 minutes on a 34-9 run. It scored points on its first seven possessions. The Raiders' largest lead of the game with 97-37 following a field goal from Hunter Pickworth.

Ritzdorf said the game started with the team's defensive effort.

"We were getting steals, but we put a lot of emphasis of not trying to get steals but just being really solid defensively and that'll lead to steals and run outs and transition baskets. I thought we did a really good job of that (tonight)," Ritzdorf said. "In the past, we've been a little too handsy on the ball, so I feel like we were good on that (tonight). I would love to play that way every game. Probably won't happen every game, but yeah we're really good in transition."

Deveaux and Merwick are among three returning starters this season. Deveaux, through four games, is averaging 22.5 points per game on 50% shooting and 38% from deep.

"Trey's (Deveaux) is probably one of the better scorers I've coached. He can just score at all three levels. He's really improved his jump shot from three-point line and he's just been really steady," Ritzdorf said. "If we need a bucket, we know if the ball goes to Trey, something good is going to happen. That's just awesome to have that leadership and that player you can go to."

Merwick is second with 13.3 points per game to go with 6.3 assists per game and 4.8 rebounds per game.

"Everything we do starts with Derek (Merwick). Trey (Deveaux) is the beneficiary of a lot of the plays Derek makes," Ritzdorf said. "He's really good in transition. He's one of the better passers I've coached. He's really athletic. He's the straw that stirs the drink. He really gets things going for us."

Deveaux, Merwick, sophomore Jayden Byabato and freshmen Baker and Blake Daberkow consist the Raiders starting lineup. Deveaux explained how he felt they're gelling after four games.

"The starting unit gels pretty well. To be only two returners and Derek's (Merwick) a really good leader," Deveaux said. "He helps us when we're on the court. He knows what everybody is supposed to do. Josh (Baker) comes in and does the hustle plays. I think the starting five just complements each other really well."

Baker scored nine points, rebounded eight balls and tallied five steals. Daberkow, a 6-9 forward from Lincoln Pius X, recorded six points and six rebounds. Ritzdorf described the freshmen group and his expectations for them.

"We have some guys like Trey and Jayden (Byabato) and Derek who can really make plays for us," Ritzdorf said. "I'm really looking for those new guys to come in and guard, which they've done a good job of and honestly being a role player and benefitting from the attention those three returners get. For the most part, they've done that so far."

The Raiders are looking to take the next step in 2022-23 after winning the Region IX title last year. They advanced to the North District Playoff where they lost narrowly to Dakota County Technical College 71-67, ending a 17-10 season.

"We just need to work on our physicality. We saw it against Northeast a little bit," Deveaux said. "They outphysicaled us, but if we can get a big step up in physicality, I think we'll be a tough team to beat."