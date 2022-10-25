Raiders men's soccer enters playoffs against Pratt

Central Community College (CCC) men's soccer takes the pitch Wednesday in the first round of the Region VI tournament against Pratt Community College.

The Raiders enter the postseason with a 9-8-1 record. Their most recent match was last week, a 2-0 road defeat at Hastings JV.

"We won more than we lost, but it was pretty narrow once region start," Central head coach Luis Pulido said. "For the most part, it was kind of one of those seasons where if we put away the chances we have to score, we would probably be undefeated, but we didn't so a lot of the games went the other way."

Pulido said the lack of buildup play from the back led to some of the inconsistencies. Its longest unbeaten streak of the year was three matches from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5.

"We changed kind of the way we defend in terms of we just high press a lot. We worked to play at a speed that sometimes makes it hard to be precise," Pulido said. "Obviously, like any sport, if there's no one defending you, you're going to look good, but the way we were high pressing, the moment we win the ball, the other team is right there also. Having that pressure to perform correct actions quickly I think is kind of what made us inconsistent. We got better as the season went on."

Ivan Lopez fronts a potent Raiders attack. They've made 58 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per game. Lopez leads the team with 19 goals and five assists. Abdul Juma bagged eight goals during the regular season. Charlie Orsler assisted 10 goals, the most on the team.

"At the end of the season, there were games where whether we tied or lost, we were still getting two to three goals a game against good opposition," Pulido said. "Obviously, getting that confidence during games allowed us to be able to put some of the other chances away against other teams."

Defensively, the Raiders allowed an average of 1.8 goals per game. Pulido said most of the goals conceded have come on set pieces due to their high press.

Rodolfo Ramirez started 14 matches in goal for Central, winning seven matches. He stopped 61 shots this season. Rasmus Berg started four matches and saved 30 attempts.

"Because we're high pressing and it's high intensity, sometimes when there's those stoppages, like the ball goes out for a corner kick or if there was a foul called and they're setting up for a set piece, those are kind of the moments that I think our guys because of how intense they were playing it's like, 'OK, now I get a chance to get a quick breather,'" Pulido said. "It's in those lapses of focus or those times where we think we have a little more time to relax that the other team is scoring on us."

Wednesday will mark the third meeting of the season between Pratt and Central. The Raiders posted a 0-1-1 record against the Beavers. They lost 3-2 in overtime on Sept. 24 and most recently drew 3-3 on Oct. 15.

Lopez scored two goals on Oct. 15 with the tallies coming in the sixth and 56th minutes. Pratt scored twice in the first half to lead 2-1 at halftime. After Lopez's second goal, Pratt reclaimed the lead in the 71st minute. Max Devine, on an assist from Syrus Conolly, netted the equalizer 10 minutes later. Neither team was able to find the back of net in overtime.

In the first meeting of the season, after conceding a first-minute goal, goals from Ben Soave and Conolly put the Raiders ahead 2-1 at halftime. Pratt equalized three minutes after the restart to push the game into overtime. The Beavers scored the game-winner in the 94th minute.

"We know that the game can go either way. They got the better of us the first game at their place. Even there, 20 seconds before the game was over, we had what should've been an easy goal and we missed it and then in overtime, they got us. The game here also 3-3 and their set piece goals kind of mental lapses in a few seconds," Pulido said. "If we come out focused and we don't give up those little goals and we can put our chances away, it doesn't have to be a close game. Both of those games were played close because we gave up silly goals or missed easy opportunities. If we have the perfect day, we can win that game by two or three goals. If we don't have a perfect game, then it's going to be another battle like it has been."

Wednesday's match kicks off at 5 p.m. The Raiders aim to advance to the region semifinals on Saturday against either Southeast Community College or Allen County Community College.