Raiders men's soccer fall in region semifinals, women lose to Pratt in finale

On the pitch, the Central Community College men's soccer team saw the season come to a close Oct. 28 in a penalty shootout in the Region IX semifinals against Allen County Community College.

The women's soccer team concluded its season on Oct. 23 against Pratt Community College with a 3-2 defeat.

Allen County def. Central Men 2-1: In windy conditions, Central fell to the Red Devils in a penalty kick shootout.

After a scoreless first half, Ivan Lopez opened the scoring in the 75th minute on a header off a set piece. Charlie Orsler recorded his team-leading sixth assist of the season in setting up the play.

Allen County equalized in the 83rd minute on a goal from Boikaego Mbaakanyi.

The match went to a shootout and the Raiders had a shot to win the match on their fifth attempt but missed. The Red Devils converted their next two kicks and advanced to the region IX final.

Central head coach Luis Pulido said the Raiders played better than Allen County, but couldn't convert some clear chances to change the outcome in the match.

Pulido characterized his first season leading the program as a year of firsts.

"It was the first time we hosted here for playoffs. It was the first time receiving votes to be nationally ranked," he said. "It was an interesting first year for the guys having to adapt to a different coaching staff and myself getting the job like a month before the season started."

Ivan Lopez led the Raiders attack this season with 13 goals and three assists. Marc Ackerman recorded eight goals and three assists, and Rafael Medrano put the ball in the back of the net five times with four assists.

In goal, Rodolfo Ramirez started 12 matches and Rasmus Berg got the start in six games. Ramirez posted two clean sheets and 60 saves and Berg stopped 37 shots.

"They were both quality goalkeepers so it was one of those things where they got better every week because they would push each other. They're both very solid goalkeepers," Pulido said. "Unfortunately, only one gets to play at a time, but it's always a good problem to have to have two key guys that can step up at any moment."

Central completed the season with a 9-7-2 record. The Raiders began the year 3-4-0, but from Sept. 5 through last week they went 7-3-2 with only one loss by more than a single goal. The team's buy-in to Pulido's system is what drove their success.

"It was rough at first. We had some losses, but once it clicked... once the guys saw it pay off in a game, we had a buy-in from everyone," he said. "As the season went on and it clicked, that's when we started being more successful."

Pulido, who joined the team five weeks before the season began, said the Raiders will lose seven starters next year, but he's excited about the possibilities in the future.

"Obviously, I picked up the team and only recruited three players before the season started. It's one of those things where I'm excited for what's to come just because I think we can build on the guys coming back," Pulido said. "We have some key players coming back. We have some good signees that we're going to announce in the next few weeks."

Pratt def. Central Women 3-2: The Raiders took a 2-0 lead on goals from Katty Tercero and Rylee Eschliman, but Central couldn't find a way to hold on for the win as the Beavers scored three unanswered.

"We went into the Pratt game as pretty good underdogs and we were up 1-0 at halftime and ended up losing 3-2, but we played well," Central head coach Jamie Bennett said. "We really did some good things. We outshot them, we had better possession than them, had one hit the crossbar. There were opportunities created. It's kind of like the story all year, just couldn't find a way to win, but the girls fought hard and played hard."

Central completed the season 2-14 as the Raiders scored 13 goals in 16 matches this season. However, as the team got healthier, Bennett was able to optimize his starting lineup as the Raiders scored five goals in their final three matches of the season. It was also a big improvement offensively from the spring.

"We hadn't had that lineup together all season due to various injuries and everything like that. Everybody being healthy allowed us to move Sydney Weiler up to one of the forward positions. She's never really played that position before, but she's really fast," Bennett said. "She's like a mosquito, she's just always bugging you and working hard and doing everything she can do to get the ball. Moving her up, created a lot more opportunity."

Central was dealing with injuries all season, and because of the shortened offseason, had little time to rest and repair. Additionally, sophomores this fall were freshmen in the spring who didn't get a senior high school season in the spring of 2020.

"The offseason is kind of the time where you get better. The offseason is the time where you work on the simple things to get better, and we just didn't have that opportunity this last season," Bennett said. "They were behind a little bit. You can see in some of them that they needed that extra time to make that work and we just simply didn't have it."

Despite the record, Bennett credited his team for fighting hard and staying positive every time out. He said the women did a good job of keeping the culture positive.

The Raiders will return goalkeeper Natalie Crouse and four of its seven goal scorers next season, including freshman Rylee Eschliman, who led the team with five goals and three assists.

"Having Rylee Eschliman back is going to be a huge advantage for us. She's one of the fastest players I've seen on a soccer field, so getting her back is going to be nice. Getting these freshmen and having eight, nine months of teaching them what we want to do, the little things that maybe they didn't get from some of their other coaches," Bennett said. "We want to teach them those things so that way next August, they are already ahead. We've got some good commits for next year that will be signing soon. There's a lot of good players we're talking to that we're really excited about."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.