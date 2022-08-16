Raiders men's soccer hungry for deep postseason run

The Central Community College men's soccer team takes the pitch Thursday for its season opener. In Luis Pulido's first season as head coach, the Raiders posted a 9-7-2 record losing to Allen County Community College in a penalty shootout in the region semifinals. They open the season this week in Columbus.

"I think everyone's coming in and taking care of business. Last year's players know what to expect and they've been good leaders for the group," Pulido said. "They also know we've brought in solid players, so a lot of guys came back stronger and more fit, more technical, more prepared for their second year. The freshmen obviously brought in a good level of play as well.

Midfielder Charlie Orsler said preparation has been a lot more intense this season.

"We demand a lot from each other. Some lads have had to adjust to the hear," Orsler said. "Some are from Scotland, so they're having a hard time but they've gotten used to it now. They're starting to play well and they're settling in well, which is what's important."

As returning players, Orsler, forward Ivan Lopez and defender Yao Bleoussi knows Pulido's expectations for the team in a match.

"It was easier coming in because we know what he expects from us, so we just got to step into that role and start leading the guys," Bleoussi said. "They came in and they've just been great ever since."

The trio will look to lead the Raiders in all three levels. Lopez, a Columbus High graduate, returns as Central's top goal scorer after netting 13 goals last season. Pulido said in the team's two exhibition matches, they've had a collection of goal scorers, which he hopes will carry into the season.

"He (Lopez) was very solid for us last year. He will have another good season," Pulido said. "Surprisingly, we've had a lot of goal scorers in our friendlies. I'm liking the fact that there's a lot of names on the team sheets."

Orsler leads the midfield group. The Welsh native led CCC with six assists and will look to continue the role as playmaker in a deep midfield group.

"We have quite a bit of rotation. We have Juan Rodriguez from here in Columbus. He's stepped up. He'll be playing a big role there. Niklas Thiel from Germany, he was playing youth Bundesliga in his country, so he's got a good level," Pulido said. "We got Charlie (Orsler), who's returning and Abdul (Juma), who was out for an injury but is going to play a big part in the midfield this year."

Defensively, Pulido said, it returns one outside back and one of its centerbacks from last year's team. Lexington graduate Miguel Raymundo will man the other outside back with three guys competing to fill the other centerback spot alongside Bleoussi.

Behind the backline, the Raiders return both goalkeepers in Rodolfo Ramirez and Rasmus Berg. Ramirez started 12 games posting a 5-5-2 record with two shutouts. Berg won four of his six starts.

"I think evert week it's a toss-up on who should be on a team sheet. It's a good problem to have for me because obviously regardless of who's in goal, we're safe," Pulido said. "The competition is definitely there. I'm excited because every position in the team seems like even the guys on the bench can sub in and the level won't drop. That's what every coach hopes for."

Bleoussi and Orsler pointed to the team's chemistry and togetherness as strengths of this group. On the field, Lopez cited the team's attack and versatility. The depth and versatility Central possess this season is a luxury for Pulido.

"We have such a deep bench, but we also have players that can play in defense, can play in the midfield. We've got guys that can play midfield and wing," Pulido said. "We have a lot of players that are able to playing multiple positions and that really helps us with our attack. We want to create dynamic runs where our outside backs are in the midfield and they can do that."

Lopez said organization is going to be key for Central to contend for a region championship. Bleoussi said he wants the team to start fast after he said he felt the team had a bit of a slow start last year.

For Orsler, he wants to see how the team deals with adversity.

"We're going by game, so it's about character. Having a strong character if we're behind in games, can we get back at them," Orsler said. "Can we get goals? Can we do something to maybe surprise them? It's definitely an important thing we've worked on as well for preseason."

Pulido said the ingredients are there for a success with the team's mindset, culture and chemistry. It's all about maintaining it through a long season.

"It'll just be the mindset," he's said. "Every college program struggles with it, usually the two, three weeks into school and season, you kind of start getting that mental draining where almost training feels like a chore rather than something you do for fun. I think if we're able to get past that, we should have a very successful season."