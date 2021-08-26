Raiders men's soccer shut out for first time

The Raiders were shut out for the first time this season after scoring a goal in each of the first two games. Pulido said he believes that more chances will be put away as the season progresses.

"The chances ae getting created. The right stuff is happening," he said. "We work on finishing and we do that stuff. It's only a matter of time."

Pulido said it's on him to make sure everyone on the pitch are on the same page. He saw Wednesday night that not all of the players were connected.

"Once I kind of saw the skill level on the guys, I gave them a little bit more freedom to do their thing, but yesterday I feel like it got too out of hand in terms of, there's a lot of creativity, but not all of the guys on the field were on the same wavelength," Pulido said. "I think that's more on me so that they all have the same idea when they're on the field."

Pulido said these matches have been a good eye-opener for him for what works and what doesn't with region play not starting until Sept. 22.

Next up for the Raiders is a home match against Garden City at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

