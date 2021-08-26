Raiders men's soccer shut out for first time

The Raiders men's soccer team couldn't find the back of the net Wednesday night at Northeast Community College in Norfolk as the Hawks won 2-0.
Central recorded five shots with two on goal. Northeast recorded six shots on goal. Raider keeper Rodolfo Ramirez made four saves but also wasn't helped by a Central own goal.
"It was pretty back and forth. I think both teams had chances," Central head coach Luis Pulido said. "We had some clear ones, like very clear goal-scoring opportunities that we weren't able to put away."
The Hawks struck first in the 36th minute on a goal from Anderson Roberts. Off a throw in, Hugo Santos crossed a ball into the six-yard box. At the back post, Roberts found separation behind a Central defender and powered a header into the top corner.
Pulido said the goal was due to a missed marking in the box.
"They know the guy is there," he said. "They just weren't able to stay on the guy. Just a lapse in focus."
Northeast made it 2-0 early in the second half when Santos again created more offense. After getting crowded by three Raiders along the sideline, Santos sent in a cross into the box. Central defender Nykoaba James deflected a clearance attempt and sent it rolling past Ramirez.
Pulido said that James and Ramirez were trying to make the right play, but a last-minute lapse of communication caused the mistake.
The Raiders were shut out for the first time this season after scoring a goal in each of the first two games. Pulido said he believes that more chances will be put away as the season progresses.
"The chances ae getting created. The right stuff is happening," he said. "We work on finishing and we do that stuff. It's only a matter of time."
Pulido said it's on him to make sure everyone on the pitch are on the same page. He saw Wednesday night that not all of the players were connected.
"Once I kind of saw the skill level on the guys, I gave them a little bit more freedom to do their thing, but yesterday I feel like it got too out of hand in terms of, there's a lot of creativity, but not all of the guys on the field were on the same wavelength," Pulido said. "I think that's more on me so that they all have the same idea when they're on the field."
Pulido said these matches have been a good eye-opener for him for what works and what doesn't with region play not starting until Sept. 22.
Next up for the Raiders is a home match against Garden City at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.