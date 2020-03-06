Raiders one away for nationals

With nothing to lose, the Central group is hoping to go surprise people again on the road.

"I feel like people are kind of counting us out," Brooks said. "Like, ‘you did one big thing,’ but they don’t really expect us to win now. We’re just trying to go out there. We have nothing to lose to we just want to go out there and play hard and get another big win."

Brooks isn't the only player that feels confident going into the game.

The Raiders are entering the district championship on a three-game win streak and are still riding the momentum.

"We know that we have a good chance so we’re just trying to work hard and get prepared and hopefully we can come out with another win and go to nationals," sophomore Sarah Monahan said.

Getting a win in the district championship would clinch a ticket in Port Huron, Michigan. Reaching that goal would be a dream come true for the players.

"That would be a great experience," Monahan said. "I think it would just be nice for all of us because we’ve worked really hard. It’ll show that our hard work pays off."

With the game being a win-or-go-home scenario, the Raiders feel as if they have nothing to lose.