Raiders one away for nationals

Central Community College-Columbus already accomplished one first in program history on Saturday when it won the first Regional Championship ever.
The Raiders (14-13) will now travel over 530 miles in search of another program first - a national title appearance. The eight-hour journey will be the longest road trip of the year.
Central will take on United Tribes Technical College (12-17) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Bismarck, N.D.
"Coming back Monday it was good to see the girls and really just get ready to get back to business," head coach Billy Perkins said. "I think the first day back everyone was off of the high. We're just ready to go prepare for the next one."
Central earned its spot in the district championship by defeating Southeast Community College on Saturday 63-61 in the Region IX Championship at home.
Winning the game was almost surreal for the players, especially the sophomore who lost in the regional championship the year before.
"It was just breathtaking,' sophomore Isabel Diaz said. "It was hard for us to realize that just happen. We’ve all been excited, focused, you can just see the difference. We’re still in it, we’re still playing. There are teams not playing anymore. I think everyone is focused, geared in and not ready for it to end."
Despite the excitement for reaching the district championship, this week has been all business.
The team has shifted all its attention to United Tribes Technical College (UTTC).
"It’s just been focus," sophomore Monica Brooks said. "We did something big last Saturday. We want to keep it going. We enjoyed that and we’re ready to move on and get a big win Saturday."
UTTC prefers an up-tempo game with a lot of 3-pointers.
They take over 15 perimeter shots a game and make over 33 percent of them.
"They’re very solid," Perkins said. "They play fast, shoot the 3 well. They have a good inside game. It’s going to be a good challenge for us."
Although the Thunderbirds like to shoot the ball, they do lack size. Their tallest player stands at only 6-feet tall.
Central, on the other hand, has two 6-footers.
"They’re just quick," Diaz said. "Up and down the court they play fast. They not very big. I think taking control of the game. Just slowing the ball down will really be beneficial for us."
Despite winning the Regional Title, the Raiders said they feel as if some are still doubting their ability to make nationals.
With nothing to lose, the Central group is hoping to go surprise people again on the road.
"I feel like people are kind of counting us out," Brooks said. "Like, ‘you did one big thing,’ but they don’t really expect us to win now. We’re just trying to go out there. We have nothing to lose to we just want to go out there and play hard and get another big win."
Brooks isn't the only player that feels confident going into the game.
The Raiders are entering the district championship on a three-game win streak and are still riding the momentum.
"We know that we have a good chance so we’re just trying to work hard and get prepared and hopefully we can come out with another win and go to nationals," sophomore Sarah Monahan said.
Getting a win in the district championship would clinch a ticket in Port Huron, Michigan. Reaching that goal would be a dream come true for the players.
"That would be a great experience," Monahan said. "I think it would just be nice for all of us because we’ve worked really hard. It’ll show that our hard work pays off."
With the game being a win-or-go-home scenario, the Raiders feel as if they have nothing to lose.
"I just think that it being the first, like no matter what, we’ve made it this far," Diaz said. "I think we have that behind us. We don’t have anything to compare it to so we have nothing to lose, so play your hardest. I think that’s good for us."
