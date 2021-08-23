Raiders open with three wins in four at Ramada kickoff

The relationship-building is still in the process of taking place between Young and the roster. Four matches in two days was a tremendous opportunity to accelerate that process.

Since stepping back into the job as the interim coach, Young has had about 15 or so practices to determine what she has and at what position.

Central is a mix of five sophomores and six freshmen, none of whom Young recruited. Of course, she saw them in action a handful of times last spring, but watching from the stands is quite different than every day from the bench and in the locker room.

Still, there were some constants that remained. Emily Otten, Rachel Otten and Odbert were contributors last year. Emily Otten continues to be so as an outside hitter, Rachel Otten was the second-leading blocker and Odbert started as the setter.

The Ottens were in the same spots, Odbert moved to libero. Newcomer Kamryn Chohon came in and took her spot at setter.

That could, of course, all change over the next few weeks and months as Young and her players spend more time in training and competition.

What was evident was the team's desire to win. Although adjustments and improvements will be required, having the want-to is a good starting point.

"I could see they felt really good after that first win and then the next day getting the second and third win. And that's what we want, we want them to go out there with, 'Hey, we expect to win,'" Young said. "That's the mentality and the culture we need to have on our team."

