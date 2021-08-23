Raiders open with three wins in four at Ramada kickoff

Central Community College-Columbus volleyball opened the 2021 season with three wins in four matches at home over the weekend in its annual Ramada Kickoff.
Central swept Southwestern and fell in four to the College of Saint Mary (CSM) JV on Friday then came back for a pair of sweeps over Dakota County Bottineau and Iowa Lakes on Saturday.
Forty-one total kills for Ashley Brown and 31 for Emily Otten paced the team offensively, Kamryn Chohon set up 137 assists, Otten, Brown and Chloe Odbert each served up eight aces, Rachel Otten accumulated 6 and 1/2 blocks and Odbert had 59 digs to 46 for Chohon.
Although head coach Mary Young has only had a few weeks to familiarize herself with the group, what she saw in action for the first matches of the season was pretty close to what she expected. Central won the opening set against CSM before dropping the next three. In that one, and at times, Young felt the team's passing struggled with consistency.
When that came back around, so too did the success. As starts go, three out of four ain't bad. In the long run, the one loss may prove to be more beneficial than four in a row.
"It was a pretty good weekend, just a little hiccup with the loss on Friday night," Young said. "At two-year colleges, there's always youth. We're young, but every team is young. But, in particular, we're in a young season getting to know each other and getting to know the expectations. So maybe we learned more through (the loss) than we would have by winning."
The opening match of the weekend was Central's most dominant. The Raiders swept Southwestern 25-16, 25-10 and 25-18 with an attack that hit .500. Emily Otten and Brown both totaled 13 kills. Otten hit .500 while Brown was an impressive 13 of 16 on her swings with two errors for a .688 percentage. She also had three aces and led Central at the serving line where it had 10 total.
Central appeared to carry that momentum over to CSM, won the first set 25-14 but then dropped the next three 25-19, 25-19, 25-21. The Raiders fell victim to 22 attacking errors, hit .107 and committed 11 receiving errors.
After a chance to sleep on that performance, Central came back with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 victory over Dakota College Bottineau with an effort that included seven half as many attacking errors and seven fewer receiving errors. None of the Raiders finished with 10 or more kills but four had six or more and the team hit .325. Emily Otten came through with four aces and the Raiders served up 12 total.
Central closed the weekend by holding Iowa Lakes to .178 hitting in a 25-19, 25-17, 25-17 win. The Raiders maintained their strength at the serving line with nine aces and were guilty of just three receiving errors. Brown and Emily Otten both had nine kills.
"The match we lost, our passing really broke down," Young said. "When it broke down we just couldn't recover. We got in our own way and hit a roadblock. Prior to that, and in our third and fourth match, our passing was really strong, or serving was really strong, our serve-receive was really strong."
The relationship-building is still in the process of taking place between Young and the roster. Four matches in two days was a tremendous opportunity to accelerate that process.
Since stepping back into the job as the interim coach, Young has had about 15 or so practices to determine what she has and at what position.
Central is a mix of five sophomores and six freshmen, none of whom Young recruited. Of course, she saw them in action a handful of times last spring, but watching from the stands is quite different than every day from the bench and in the locker room.
Still, there were some constants that remained. Emily Otten, Rachel Otten and Odbert were contributors last year. Emily Otten continues to be so as an outside hitter, Rachel Otten was the second-leading blocker and Odbert started as the setter.
The Ottens were in the same spots, Odbert moved to libero. Newcomer Kamryn Chohon came in and took her spot at setter.
That could, of course, all change over the next few weeks and months as Young and her players spend more time in training and competition.
What was evident was the team's desire to win. Although adjustments and improvements will be required, having the want-to is a good starting point.
"I could see they felt really good after that first win and then the next day getting the second and third win. And that's what we want, we want them to go out there with, 'Hey, we expect to win,'" Young said. "That's the mentality and the culture we need to have on our team."