Raiders pick up postseason awards

Both the Central Community College-Columbus men's and women's basketball teams completed historic seasons last month.
The women made program history, winning their first-ever Region IX title and playing for the first-ever district title.
The men went 20-11 under first-year head coach John Ritzdorf and fell just short of making it to the national tournament, also collecting a Region IX trophy.
For their accomplishments, eight players and both head coaches have received postseason honors.
For the men, sophomores Roman Behrens, Tre'vion Crawford, Nathan Frost and Cooper Pratt were named to the All-Region IX Team.
Behrens and Crawford were named to the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference (NCCAC) All-Conference Team, while Frost was named NCCAC Honorable Mention.
Ritzdorf was named Region IX Coach of the Year and NCCAC Coach of the Year.
Behrens started all 31 games and was the third-leading scorer for the Raiders with 15.2 points per game. He recorded three triple-doubles and nine double-doubles. Behrens led the team in assists and steals at 8.8 assists per game and 1.4 steals.
"Everything we did this year started with Roman," Ritzdorf said in a press release. "He pushed the ball in transition, was a one-man press break and controlled the tempo of each game. His passing ability is the best I've been around, and he accounted for a huge part of our offense, either scoring or dishing out assists."
Crawford started 30 games and led the Raiders with 20.3 points per game. He was Central's top 3-point shooter at 39 percent, knocking down 82 shots from behind the arc. Crawford led the Raiders in scoring 15 times and scored 30 or more points in five games, including 38 points in a contest against Highland Community College in December.
"Tre's ability to score the ball in different ways was a huge asset to our team," said Ritzdorf. "He finished through contact well, scored in the post and was dangerous from the 3-point line. He was efficient with his shot selection and made big plays when the game was on the line."
Frost played in 30 games, starting in 29. He was the team's leading rebounder with 8.9 per game and the team's second-leading scorer with 15.9 points per game. He shot 56.3 percent from the field and scored 30 or more points three times. He recorded 13 double-doubles during the season, including three consecutive in November.
"Nathan had a great year," said Ritzdorf. "He led the way in rebounding from start to finish, which was a big key to our success. Nathan also showed his versatility on the offensive end of the floor by shooting 38 percent from 3-point range, as well as improving his ability to score and finish in the paint."
Pratt started all 31 games and averaged 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds. He scored a season-high 20 points in a 94-79 win over Southeast Community College in the Region IX championship game.
"Cooper was difficult to take off the floor because he made so many winning plays, things that don't necessarily show up on the stat sheet," said Ritzdorf. "He guarded multiple positions, got deflections, rebounds, and took charges."
Ritzdorf received coaching awards for winning a Region IX title and making it to the NJCAA Division-II Basketball North Plains District Championship.
"The coaching awards I received are because of the players buying into what I asked of them," said Ritzdorf. "It was an honor coaching this team, and I appreciate the trust they put in me to be their coach."
Sophomores Monica Brooks, Isabel Diaz and Jasmine Williams were selected to the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference All-Conference Team and the All-Region IX Team. Central head coach Billy Perkins was named as the Region IX Coach of the Year.
Brooks, Diaz, Williams and freshman Allanah Beller were name to the Region IX All-Tournament Team.
Brooks played in all but one of Central 28 games, starting 26. She led the Raiders in scoring with 16.2 points and rebound with 9.6. Brooks recorded 13 double-doubles, including a stretch of three straight games. Defensively, she finished the season with 51 blocks and 51 steals.
"Monica is well deserving of the honors she received for her play in 2019-20," said Perkins. "She has done everything that was asked of her, and I am so blessed to have coached her. Monica has set the standard for the Raider women's basketball program, both on and off the court."
Diaz started 27 games. She scored 11.6 points to go along with 5.6 rebounds. She was the Raiders leading scoring seven times.
"I am so proud of Isabel," said Perkins. "She never gives up and just keeps pushing and working her way to accomplish some amazing things. Isabel is a great representative of CCC women's basketball."
Williams played in all 28 games, starting in 26. She tied as the team's second-leading scorer at 11.6 points per game. She was the leading scorer four separate times. Diaz also grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game and recorded a team-best 62 steals.
"Jasmine is as quiet as they come, but on the court, she has a much different attitude," said Perkins. "I am very proud of her accomplishments and how she helped lead us this season."
Beller was the lone Raider freshman to earn postseason honors. She played in all 28 games and started in 27. She averaged 5.7 points and 3.2 rebounds. Beller logged double-digit scoring in four games, including a season-best 16 points in a home game against Northeast Community College in February.
"Allanah grew so much this year and transformed into a solid basketball player," said Perkins. "I was so proud of her making the All-Region IX Tournament Team because she really earned it."
Perkins received awards for leading Central to its first Region IX in program history. The Raiders finished the season 14-14.
"I am so grateful to be named Region IX Coach of the Year, but without my players buying into the CCC women's basketball program, it would have not been possible," said Perkins. "I am so blessed to be able to coach such great young ladies that are committed to solid team play."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
