Raiders pick up postseason awards

"Everything we did this year started with Roman," Ritzdorf said in a press release. "He pushed the ball in transition, was a one-man press break and controlled the tempo of each game. His passing ability is the best I've been around, and he accounted for a huge part of our offense, either scoring or dishing out assists."

Crawford started 30 games and led the Raiders with 20.3 points per game. He was Central's top 3-point shooter at 39 percent, knocking down 82 shots from behind the arc. Crawford led the Raiders in scoring 15 times and scored 30 or more points in five games, including 38 points in a contest against Highland Community College in December.

"Tre's ability to score the ball in different ways was a huge asset to our team," said Ritzdorf. "He finished through contact well, scored in the post and was dangerous from the 3-point line. He was efficient with his shot selection and made big plays when the game was on the line."