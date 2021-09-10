Raiders recap: Men's soccer defeats Midland, volleyball drops five-setter

Central Community College men's soccer won in dramatic style Thursday for its third win in the last four matches.
On the hardwood, Raiders volleyball lost a tight five-set match against Cloud County Community College.
Central men's soccer
The Raiders trailed 2-1, but Ivan Lopez scored in the 89th minute to force overtime. A minute into the extra period, Marc Ackerman scored to secure the victory.
It was Lopez's second goal in as many matches and Ackerman's third of the season following his second against Hawkeye Community College on Sept. 4.
Central scored the opener in the 41st minute on a goal from Yeysen Marino-Chavez. That was followed by two Midland goals separated by six minutes.
Fernando Alves assisted the Marino-Chavez goal and Chris Izaguirre assisted the equalizer.
Goalkeeper Rasmus Berg recorded five saves on seven shots on goal.
The win brings the Raiders to .500 with a 4-4 record. Their next game is Wednesday against Hesston College.
Central volleyball
The Raiders' four-match winning streak was snapped Thursday night against Cloud County.
After winning the first set 25-17, the Raiders dropped back-to-back sets 25-19. Central rebounded in the fourth with a 25-18 set win to force a deciding fifth set.
The Thunderbirds took the final set 15-12.
Central recorded 87 digs and 29 kills in the match. Five players recorded double-digit digs led by Kamryn Chohon, who had 20. Chloe Odbert had 17, Emily Otten and Josie Richards dug 15 shots and Ashley Brown finished with 11.
Otten tallied 24 kills, Brown recorded 16 and Richards had 12.
Following the loss, the Raiders are 7-3 and they'll begin a 10-match road trip Wednesday at North Platte Community College.