Raiders recap: Men's soccer draws, women lose at Southeast

Central Women

The Raiders lost its first conference match of the season with a 5-1 defeat against the Storm.

"We played a good first 15 minutes. We were up 1-0 and just kind of fell apart. It's another case of injury bugs, not playing hard enough and kind of the same old story it's been all year," Central head coach Jamie Bennett said. "They had one player who was the best player on the field and we let her control the game and dominate the game."

Rylee Eschliman opened the scoring with her fourth tally of the season. Hali Eddy assisted the goal, her first of the year.

Bennett said the freshman, who leads the team in goals, is one of the fastest player he's ever coached.

"Her biggest thing was her understanding of the game just needs to get better. Every practice and every game, you can see her checking another box as far as what she's learned from that day. I can't say enough of how hard she works and how hard she wants to learn. It's been fun watching."

Southeast went on to score the final five goals of the match. Emma Suelter scored twice to lead the Storm.

Bennett's major concern was how the Raiders allowed Southeast to dribble around too easy.