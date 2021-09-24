Raiders recap: Men's soccer draws, women lose at Southeast

Central Community College men's and women's soccer played a conference match against Southeast Community College Wednesday.
It was the first conference match of the season for the Raider men and the second for the women.
Central Men
Central played to a 1-1 draw against Southeast for its first draw of the season.
Southeast scored the breakthrough goal in the 33rd minute on a goal from Clayton Cobb.
Central equalized in the second half on a Marc Ackerman goal assisted by Ivan Lopez. It was Ackerman's fourth goal of the season and Lopez's second assist.
The match went to overtime, but neither side could produce the winner.
"They were better in the first half. We were better in the second half and in the overtime," Central head coach Luis Pulido said. "We had most of the clearer chances and unfortunately couldn't put them away."
Raiders goalkeeper Rodolfo Ramirez made six saves on seven shots. Central shot six times on goal against Southeast goalkeeper Josh Pelling.
The Raiders are now 5-5-1 and 0-0-1 in conference play. Saturday's match against Pratt Community College is postponed. Their next game is Thursday against Morningside.
Central Women
The Raiders lost its first conference match of the season with a 5-1 defeat against the Storm.
"We played a good first 15 minutes. We were up 1-0 and just kind of fell apart. It's another case of injury bugs, not playing hard enough and kind of the same old story it's been all year," Central head coach Jamie Bennett said. "They had one player who was the best player on the field and we let her control the game and dominate the game."
Rylee Eschliman opened the scoring with her fourth tally of the season. Hali Eddy assisted the goal, her first of the year.
Bennett said the freshman, who leads the team in goals, is one of the fastest player he's ever coached.
"Her biggest thing was her understanding of the game just needs to get better. Every practice and every game, you can see her checking another box as far as what she's learned from that day. I can't say enough of how hard she works and how hard she wants to learn. It's been fun watching."
Southeast went on to score the final five goals of the match. Emma Suelter scored twice to lead the Storm.
Bennett's major concern was how the Raiders allowed Southeast to dribble around too easy.
"We got to get more physical. We got to get more of an attitude so teams can't just dribble at will. We got to get tougher and more physical. Defending is an attitude," he said. "We did that really well last Saturday and this game, for some reason, we just kind of went back to old habits and we paid for it."
Central is now 2-7 and 1-1 in conference. Saturday's game against Pratt is postponed. The Raiders will be back in action on Oct. 2 against Highland Community College.
