Raiders recap: Men's soccer win region title, volleyball sweeps tournament

The Central Community College men's soccer team played its third straight overtime game on Wednesday. After a draw and a loss, the Raiders finished on top against Southeast Community College thanks to a goal by Ivan Lopez in the 104th minute. The victory secured the Raiders a Region IX championship.

The women's soccer team dropped its fourth straight match Wednesday 4-1 against Southeast, and Raider volleyball won all three of its matches in the Central CC Ramada Inn Classic last week.

Central def. Southeast 3-2: The Raiders' men's soccer team rebounded from a two-goal, first-half deficit to defeat Southeast in double overtime.

Lopez scored the first of two goals in the 24th minute and Marc Ackerman tallied the equalizer with a goal in the 43rd minute. It was Ackerman's sixth goal of the year.

In double overtime, Lopez notched his second with a goal in the 104th minute to deliver the Raiders' seventh win of the season.

Raiders netminder Rodolfo Ramirez saved six shots in the win.

Lopez has now scored in four straight matches with seven goals during that span. His 10 goals this season leads the team.

Central's record improved to 7-6-2 and it'll host Pratt Community College Saturday in its final home match of the regular season.

Southeast def. Central 4-1: The Storm women's soccer team jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first and never surrendered the advantage.

Southeast scored three in a row before Central's Laura Jovanovic scored in the 35th minute thanks to an assist from Hannah Beach. It was Jovanovic's first goal of the season.

The Storm added a fourth goal in the 40th minute as both teams couldn't find the back of the net in the second half.

Central's record is 2-10 and it'll host Pratt Saturday.

Central def. Northeast 28-26, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17: The Raiders won its first match of the Ramada Inn Class on Oct. 8 against Northeast Community College.

Central posted 118 digs and 57 kills in the victory. The Raiders had four players post double-digit kills and four record at least 20 digs.

Ashley Brown recorded 13 kills and 20 assists, Josie Richards had 10 kills and 27 digs, Emily Otten tallied 11 kills and 12 digs and Rachel Otten posted 13 kills.

Chloe Odbert led the Raiders with 28 digs, and Kamryn Chohon recorded 47 assists and 20 digs.

Central def. Neosho 25-13, 25-21, 26-24: In the nightcap, Central defeated the Panthers in straight sets. The Raiders capitalized on Neosho County Community College's errors as the visitors committed six more attacking errors and three more service errors than Central.

Chohon was a presence on both offense and defense as she recorded 33 assists, 17 digs and two service aces.

Odbert dug 16 shots and served four aces as Emily and Rachel Otten each posted double-digit kills with 13 and 10, respectively. Brown completed the match with eight kills and three service aces.

Central def. Fort Scott 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16: In the tournament finale on Oct. 9, the Raiders defeated Fort Scott on a strong offensive performance.

Central recorded 17 more kills and eight more service aces than Fort Scott.

Brown recorded 15 kills and 11 digs and Richards had 10 kills and 11 digs. Kamryn Chohon assisted 39 points for the Raiders to go with eight digs and four service aces.

Odbert recorded 22 of the team's digs 60 digs. In five matches last week, she recorded 95 digs and nine service aces as she was named the NJCAA D-II Defensive Player of the Week.

Central improved its record to 12-15 as its won four of five matches. The Raiders will compete at the Triton Invitational in Fort Dodge, Iowa, with a pair of matches on Friday and Saturday.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

