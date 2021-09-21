Raiders recap: Soccer teams post clean sheet, volleyball dropped four of five

Both Central Community College soccer teams got into the win column on Saturday with clean sheets against Allen County Community College.

Central men's soccer won 3-0 and women's soccer won 1-0.

Raiders volleyball played in the KCK Tournament in Kansas City, Kansas, and went 0-4 before bouncing back Monday with a win over Cloud County Community College.

Central Men's Soccer

The Raiders scored two goals in the final five minutes of the first half to give them the edge at halftime.

Ivan Lopez scored in the 41st minute on an assist from Marc Ackerman. It was Lopez's third goal of the season. Four minutes later, Bijan Aslan scored his first of the season to make it 2-0 at halftime. Yeysen Marino-Chavez assisted the Aslan goal.

The Raiders made it 3-0 in the final minute on a goal by Rafael Medrano, his first of the year, assisted by Roilien Martin.

Rodolfo Ramirez stopped all five shots faced as he recorded his first clean sheet of the season.

Central is 5-5 and it'll face Southeast Community College Wednesday in its first conference match of the season.