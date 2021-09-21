Raiders recap: Soccer teams post clean sheet, volleyball dropped four of five

Both Central Community College soccer teams got into the win column on Saturday with clean sheets against Allen County Community College.
Central men's soccer won 3-0 and women's soccer won 1-0.
Raiders volleyball played in the KCK Tournament in Kansas City, Kansas, and went 0-4 before bouncing back Monday with a win over Cloud County Community College.
Central Men's Soccer
The Raiders scored two goals in the final five minutes of the first half to give them the edge at halftime.
Ivan Lopez scored in the 41st minute on an assist from Marc Ackerman. It was Lopez's third goal of the season. Four minutes later, Bijan Aslan scored his first of the season to make it 2-0 at halftime. Yeysen Marino-Chavez assisted the Aslan goal.
The Raiders made it 3-0 in the final minute on a goal by Rafael Medrano, his first of the year, assisted by Roilien Martin.
Rodolfo Ramirez stopped all five shots faced as he recorded his first clean sheet of the season.
Central is 5-5 and it'll face Southeast Community College Wednesday in its first conference match of the season.
Central women's soccer
It was a dramatic victory for the women's soccer team against Allen County.
The match was approaching overtime until Clara Dos Reis scored in the 88th minute to snatch the victory for the Raiders. It was her first goal of the season and it was assisted by Sydney Weiler.
Natalie Crouse saved 16 shots on goal as Allen County outshot Central 25-3 and recorded her second clean sheet of the season. The win earned Central a victory over the No. 10 team in NJCAA Division II.
The Raiders are now 2-6 following their first conference win of the season. Their next game is Wednesday at Southeast.