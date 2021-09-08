Raiders Recap: Soccer teams split pair, volleyball defeated Northeast

After a goalless first half, Central conceded a penalty in the 50th minute. The Raiders rallied with two goals in an eight-minute span to go in front.

Ivan Lopez scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute on a goal assisted by Marc Ackerman for his first tally of the season. In the 80th minute, Central drew a penalty and Leonardo Paschoal dispatched it to put Central in the lead for good. It was Paschoal's first goal of the year.

Keeper Rasmus Berg made six saves for Central as the Cobras outshot the Raiders 7-4.

Hawkeye 4, Central Women 1: Central scored the opening goal, but conceded four straight goals in the defeat.

Central's Hali Eddy scored her first goal of the season in the first half with Eschliman given an assist.

However, the RedTails got two goals from Lexi Wagner, one from Lauren Wagner and one from Marita Leimbach to win the match.

Hawkeye 3, Central Men 2: The Raiders were in a back-and-forth match with the RedTails.

Marc Ackerman scored for Central. The opener came unassisted in the 20th minute. After Hawkeye tied it in the 77th minute, Ackerman restored the advantage three minutes later on an assist from Chris Izaguirre.