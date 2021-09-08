Raiders Recap: Soccer teams split pair, volleyball defeated Northeast

Central Community College-Columbus men's and women's soccer got in the win column last weekend at the Hawkeye RedTail Invitational Hawkeye Tournament in Waterloo, Iowa.
Raider women's soccer earned its first win of the season Saturday with a 3-0 win against Dakota Technical College. The men won their third game of the season Sunday 2-1 against Parkland.
The Central men and women each lost to host Hawkeye. The men lost 3-2 on Saturday and the women lost 4-1 on Sunday.
In Norfolk, Raiders volleyball earned a straight-set win on Sept. 2 against Northeast.
Central Women 3, Dakota 0: The Raiders scored only one goal in their first four matches of the season, but freshman Rylee Eschliman changed that with a hat trick.
Eschliman scored in the fifth minute on a goal assisted by Naomi Espinoza. The striker scored again 20 minutes later to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead at halftime.
She completed the hat trick in the 55th minute with a goal assisted by Bella Beltran to put the game out of reach.
Goalkeeper Natalie Crouse posted a clean sheet as she didn't face any shots on goal. The Raiders outshot the Blue Knights 13-0.
Central Men 2, Parkland 1: The Raider men scored twice in the second half to hand Parkland its first defeat of the season.
After a goalless first half, Central conceded a penalty in the 50th minute. The Raiders rallied with two goals in an eight-minute span to go in front.
Ivan Lopez scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute on a goal assisted by Marc Ackerman for his first tally of the season. In the 80th minute, Central drew a penalty and Leonardo Paschoal dispatched it to put Central in the lead for good. It was Paschoal's first goal of the year.
Keeper Rasmus Berg made six saves for Central as the Cobras outshot the Raiders 7-4.
Hawkeye 4, Central Women 1: Central scored the opening goal, but conceded four straight goals in the defeat.
Central's Hali Eddy scored her first goal of the season in the first half with Eschliman given an assist.
However, the RedTails got two goals from Lexi Wagner, one from Lauren Wagner and one from Marita Leimbach to win the match.
Hawkeye 3, Central Men 2: The Raiders were in a back-and-forth match with the RedTails.
Marc Ackerman scored for Central. The opener came unassisted in the 20th minute. After Hawkeye tied it in the 77th minute, Ackerman restored the advantage three minutes later on an assist from Chris Izaguirre.
In the final seconds of the match, Hawkeye scored an equalizer to force overtime. The RedTails won it in the 97th minute on a goal from Brandon Savage.
Rasmus Berg made 17 saves on 20 shots.
The Central women are 1-5 and will face College of St. Mary JV on Friday. The Central men are 3-4 and will face Midland University JV on Thursday.
Central def. Northeast 26-24, 25-10, 25-19: The Raiders' offense outperformed the Hawks' offense in the victory.
Central tallied 39 kills compared to Northeast's 24. Josie Richards recorded one-third of the Raiders' kills to go with Emily Otten's nine and Ashley Brown's eight.
Kamryn Chohon continues to lead the offense as she tallied 32 of the team's 35 assists. She now has 262 assists through eight matches.
The Raiders extended their winning streak to three and sport a record of 6-2. Central faced Southeast Community College Wednesday night in its first conference game of the season and it'll host Cloud County Thursday.