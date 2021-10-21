Raiders recap: Volleyball wins three of five, men's soccer defeats Pratt

It's the final week of the regular season for fall sports at Central Community College-Columbus The volleyball team split a four-match, two-day tournament last weekend and defeated Southeast Community College Wednesday in its final home match of the regular season.

The men's soccer team eyes a home playoff match next week after it defeated Pratt Community College last Saturday and the women's soccer team seeks a strong finish to the season Saturday against Pratt.

Central volleyball def. Southeast 25-16, 25-20, 25-18: The Raiders won their final home match of the regular season Wednesday against Southeast.

Emily Otten and Ashley Brown recorded a dozen kills each as Kamryn Chohon ended with 26 assists.

Emily led the Raiders with 15 digs as Brown and Chohon posted 13 digs apiece. Central finished the match with 56 digs.

"It wasn't our cleanest game, but I felt we battled through errors and found a way to get the sweep. I thought that was probably the biggest positive. It wasn't the prettiest win, but we won in three."

The victory was Central's sixth in the last eight matches. It'll end the regular season with a triangular at McCook Community College on Saturday.

"We would obviously like to end this regular season on a high note. Next week, basically a whole new season for us and a whole new area of growth. We want to end on a high note and go into the postseason really strong and with a lot of confidence."

Central def. Des Moines Area Community College 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16, 15-10: The Raiders won its first five-set match since Sept. 20 last Friday in the first match of the Triton Invitational against the 15th-ranked Bears.

Emily and Brown spearheaded the Raiders' offense with 13 kills each. Rachel Otten recorded a dozen kills and Josie Richards tallied 10 as Chohon assisted her third-most points in a match this year with 51 helpers.

Chloe Odbert led the squad with 26 digs as she was one of five Raiders to post double-digit digs. Chohon and Richards dug 15 shots each, Brown had 12 and Emily ended with 11.

Central def. North Iowa Area Community 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20: Ashley Brown's 15 kills paced the Raiders to a win in four sets on Oct. 15. Josie Richards added 11 kills as Chohon tallied 39 assists.

Central took advantage of North Iowa errors as it committed four more attack errors and six more receiving errors.

Emily contributed with 17 digs as Odbert, Richards and Chohon all finished with double-figure digs. Central ended the match with 68 as a team.

"I thought we really battled on Friday. We had two really nice matches. For us to beat DMACC (Des Moines), it was obviously a good win," Young said. "NIACC (North Iowa) was another nice win. They have some really strong hitters and we just took care of it."

Carl Sandburg College def. Central 16-25, 25-23, 13-25, 25-15, 15-9: The Raiders dropped a five-set match last Saturday to begin the second day of the Triton Invitational.

Brown recorded a dozen kills, Emily Otten had 11 and Morgan Juranek had 10 as Central ended the match with 44 kills. Chohon assisted 41 points.

Odbert led the defense with 23 digs and Chohon contributed with 20, Emily Otten produced 17 and Richards ended with 15.

"I felt we really let one slip away with Carl Sandburg. We were pretty dominant in set one and set three. It's almost like we put it on cruise control in set two and four and just didn't execute," Young said. "We found ourselves in a fifth set and I thought we panicked a little bit and couldn't get back in the rhythm."

Iowa Central def. Central 25-15, 25-15, 25-16: The Raiders fell to No. 2 Iowa Central Community College in the final match of the two-day tournament.

The Raiders struggled to match Iowa Central's offense with 18 fewer kills and 11 fewer service aces than their opponent.

Emily Otten led Central with 10 kills and Chohon recorded 26 assists and 11 digs to lead the team in both categories.

Central Men defeats Pratt 2-0: The Raiders posted their second clean sheet of the season last Saturday against Pratt.

Marc Ackerman's recorded his second two-goal game of the season with goals in the 29th and 66th minute. Charlie Orsler assisted both goals.

"He's (Ackerman) has been an explosive player up top and he had both of the goals," Central head coach Luis Pulido said. "It's always good that he sometimes pull goals out of nowhere."

Rodolfo Ramirez stopped all six shots faced as the Raiders improved their record to 8-6-2.

"Overall it was a team effort. We subbed a lot of their attacks before they even started just by pressing with our forwards," Pulido said. "Overall, they had a few chances and they started playing a lot of long balls when they realized they couldn't build out and our backline was clean. They were there to win all the 50-50s."

Central will face the Beavers in a rematch Saturday before the regional semifinals on Oct. 29.

Highland defeats Central Women 2-1: The Raiders jumped out to an early lead on a goal from Hannah Beach. It was her second goal in as many matches against the Scotties as Rylee Eschliman was credited with an assist.

However, Highland Community College responded two from Lena Visarius to give the Scotties a 2-1 halftime lead. Visarius was sent off with a red card and gave the Raiders a player advantage for the entire second half. Central was unable to take advantage and suffered its seventh straight loss.

The Raiders will conclude the season Saturday at Pratt Community College as it will be their fourth match in a week.

"We know we're not going to make the playoffs, unfortunately, and we know Saturday is our last game so I expect the girls to go out and give it everything they have," Raiders head coach Jamie Bennett said. "The record isn't certainly what we wanted and what we thought we had when we started this year, but the girls have been positive, they've smiled, they've had fun the whole year. If you can't have the record, at least you can have the memories of the good times."

Highland defeats Central Women 3-2: On Monday, the Raiders lost its final home match of the regular season against Highland.

Central led 2-0 in the first half on goals from Sydney Weiler and Beach. It was Weiler's first tally of the season.

Highland netted a goal in the 22nd minute to make it 2-1 at the break. The Scotties scored two goals in 14 minutes in the second half, including the game-winner in the 84th minute to win 3-2.

Over the course of both Highland matches, Central goalkeeper Natalie Crouse made 19 saves on 24 attempts.

"I saw the intensity and the hustle," Bennett said. "I thought the girls worked really hard and they put everything they had in the game and left everything on the field."

Pratt def. Central Women 2-0: The Raiders were shut out for the seventh time this season on Saturday against Pratt.

The Raiders recorded three shots on goal, two from Eschliman and one from Hali Eddy. Pratt scored two first-half goals as it recorded 12 shots on goal.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

