Raiders recap: Women's soccer, volleyball drop games

Central Community College women's soccer and volleyball lost its respective matches Wednesday. Raiders women's soccer lost 1-0 against Hesston College and the volleyball team lost in straight sets against North Platte Community College.

Raiders women's soccer

In its first match in 10 days, Central lost 1-0. The lone tally came in the 50th minutes on an unassisted goal by Hesston's Torrence Gonzalez.

Central head coach Jamie Bennett thought the layoff impacted the Raiders' start to the match.

"I think we were rusty," Bennett said. "I just don't think we worked hard enough to get the result we wanted."

The Raiders recorded four shots on goal. Bennett said there were chances early, including a one-on-one opportunity with the Hesston goalkeeper and a shot that hit the crossbar that the refs ruled no goal. The referee didn't have a good look on whether the ball crossed the goal line.

Central's decision-making in the final third is still an area the Raiders are looking to iron out.

"There's times where I really like what I see and there's other times where it just doesn't seem.. if we zig, we should've zagged or vice versa," Bennett said.