Raiders recap: Women's soccer, volleyball drop games

Central Community College women's soccer and volleyball lost its respective matches Wednesday. Raiders women's soccer lost 1-0 against Hesston College and the volleyball team lost in straight sets against North Platte Community College.
Raiders women's soccer
In its first match in 10 days, Central lost 1-0. The lone tally came in the 50th minutes on an unassisted goal by Hesston's Torrence Gonzalez.
Central head coach Jamie Bennett thought the layoff impacted the Raiders' start to the match.
"I think we were rusty," Bennett said. "I just don't think we worked hard enough to get the result we wanted."
The Raiders recorded four shots on goal. Bennett said there were chances early, including a one-on-one opportunity with the Hesston goalkeeper and a shot that hit the crossbar that the refs ruled no goal. The referee didn't have a good look on whether the ball crossed the goal line.
Central's decision-making in the final third is still an area the Raiders are looking to iron out.
"There's times where I really like what I see and there's other times where it just doesn't seem.. if we zig, we should've zagged or vice versa," Bennett said.
Bennett said the 10-day break allowed the team to get healthier, but he said now its about maintaining that health.
After the defeat, the Raiders' record is 1-6. They'll open conference play Saturday against Allen County Community College at CCC-Columbus.
Raiders volleyball
In its second conference match of the season, Central lost on the road against North Platte in straight sets, 25-21, 25-14, 25-18.
Central struggled to get in a rhythm offensively as it had more attacking errors (21) than kills (20).
Ashley Browns tallied a team-high five kills. Emily and Rachel Otten finished with four each. Kamryn Chohon recorded 19 of the Raiders' 20 assists.
Defensively, Central recorded 43 digs as Chloe Odbert led the Raiders with 12. Chohon was the only other Raider with double-figure digs was she registered 10.
Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.