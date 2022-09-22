Raiders soccer win two of three games

Following a one-week break, Central Community College (CCC) men's and women's soccer won two of its last three games defeating Hesston College on Sept. 14 and Southeast Community College on Wednesday.

The men's team secured a 2-1 overtime win over Southeast on a late comeback. After Southeast took the lead in the 86th, the Raiders tied it three minutes later on a goal from freshman Max Devine, the first of his career.

In overtime, sophomore Charlie Orsler scored the match-winner in the 97th minute to deliver the Raiders' fifth win of the season.

The Central women's team made history defeating Southeast for the first time in program history. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Raiders scored twice in 13 minutes. Steph Adby netted her sixth goal of the year, all in the last six matches, to level the match at 1-1.

In the 78th minute, Adby set up sophomore Hali Eddy for the eventual match-winning goal to secure a 2-1 win. Goalkeeper Natalie Crouse saved six shots.

On Saturday, both Central soccer teams lost to Allen County Community College. The Red Devils defeated the Raider men 1-0 on a goal in the 87th minute. Central women lost 2-1 in overtime. Adby equalized in the 56th minute and Allen County bagged the winner in the 99th minute.

Both Raiders teams defeated Hesston on Sept. 14. The men won 4-0 on a first-half brace by Abdul Juma and second-half goals from Orsler and Lorenzo Cardoso. Rasmus Berg and Rodolfo Ramirez stopped one shot each in the shutout win.

The Raider women held on for a 2-1 win on goals from Lucia Kreysing in the 49th minute and Adby in the 65th minute. Hesston scored in the 78th minute, but it couldn't score the equalizer. Hannah Beach made six saves in the win.

Central men's soccer is 5-5. After three straight home matches, the Raiders will travel to face Pratt Community College on Saturday.

CCC women's soccer entered Saturday's road contest at Pratt with a 4-4-1 record. After Saturday, the Raiders' next match won't be until Oct. 5.