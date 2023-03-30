Central Community College (CCC) softball entered Thursday's doubleheader against Iowa Western Community College on a six-game winning streak following three consecutive doubleheader sweeps.

The Raiders defeated Cloud Community College on March 21, Southeast Community College on March 19 and Concordia University JV on March 15.

CCC defeated Cloud County 5-3 behind a three-hit game from designated player Andrea Palma. The freshman doubled twice, drove in one run and scored twice.

Addi Kudron and Kenzie Bonner recorded one hit and one RBI each. In the circle, Kailee Pollard hurled a complete game allowing three unearned runs on four hits along with three walks and four strikeouts.

In game two, the Raiders recorded a six-inning run-rule 11-3 against the T-Birds on two-hit games from Caroline Riffer, McKinna Moats, Kaylee McNeese, Bonner and Katie Paczosa.

Lees tripled and drove in two runs. Moata also finished the game with two RBIs as Riffer, Lees and Palma combined to score seven runs.

Palma picked up her second win of the season after allowing three runs on eight hits in six innings of work. She struck out four hitters.

The Raiders picked up a pair of wins against Southeast, winning 12-2 in game one and 6-4 in game two.

In game one, the Raiders scored four runs in the first and six in the third as Riffer led the way hitting 3-for-3 with a triple, two home runs, three RBIs and three runs. Lees and Addi Heule also homered in the game with the latter driving in three runs.

Pollard improved to 7-2 with a five-inning performance, allowing two runs on four hits, two walks and seven punch outs.

Central scored four runs in the fourth and fended off Southeast rally as it scored all four runs in the final two innings.

As the No. 9 hitter, Paczosa's home run and three RBIs led the Raiders. Lees doubled twice to go with one RBI and one run scored.

Kudron started the game and tossed six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits to go with two strikeouts.

The Raiders dominated Concordia JV, opening up the doubleheader with a 12-1 victory thanks to a four-run second and a five-run sixth.

Moats and McNeese sent pitches over the outfield wall for home runs while Riffer, Moats, Bonner and Tabitha Cooneny lined doubles.

McNeese finished the game hitting 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs. Moats posted three hits in four at-bats with two RBIs and two runs scored,

Heule also posted a three-hit game scoring twice. In addition to her bat, the freshman pitched five innings allowing one run on three hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

The Raiders pounded 12 hits for 13 runs in an eight-run win over the Bulldogs. Moats mashed two home runs for four RBIs and two runs scored. Lees produced three RBIs and two runs scored on two hits.

Bonner hit 2-for-3 with a triple, home run, two RBIs and two runs scores. Lees drove in three runs on two hits and scored twice. Riffer and Kudron tallied two hits and two runs each.

Pollard earned the win in the circle with five runs allowed on nine hits in five innings of work. She struck out two hitters.

CCC was 13-8 before Thursday's games. It'll conclude its 10-game home stand with a doubleheader Sunday against North Central Missouri College and a doubleheader Tuesday against Hastings JV.