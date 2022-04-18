Raiders softball split series with Southeast CC

Central Community College softball split a two-game series against Southeast Community College on Friday. The Raiders won the first game 6-3 and the Storm took game two 7-4.
In game one, the Raiders led 4-0 after three innings. Southeast scored all three runs in the final two frames.
Andrea Fernandez was 2 for 4 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs. Bailey Jones also sent a pitch out of the yard with a three-run long ball.
Kailee Pollard earned her 13th win of the season as she tossed a complete game. She struck out 10 Storm hitters while allowing just one earned run on five hits.
The Storm took the second game of the series 7-4. The Raiders entered the bottom of the sixth with a 3-2 lead when Southeast tallied five runs to win the game.
Emma Lees blasted a home run and Carline Riffer tripled. The pair combined to score all four Raider runs, both RBIs and five of the team's six hits.
Pollard started the nightcap and got a no decision after five innings. She allowed two runs on seven hits to go with a pair of punch outs. Jada Berry took the loss and allowed five runs on three hits and two walks in one inning of work.
People are also reading…
The Raiders are 15-17 with 12 games remaining in the regular season. After a tough start to the season in which Central started the season 7-13, the Raiders have since won eight of 12 games. Central is also 6-2 in conference play.
Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.