Raiders softball split series with Southeast CC

Central Community College softball split a two-game series against Southeast Community College on Friday. The Raiders won the first game 6-3 and the Storm took game two 7-4.

In game one, the Raiders led 4-0 after three innings. Southeast scored all three runs in the final two frames.

Andrea Fernandez was 2 for 4 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs. Bailey Jones also sent a pitch out of the yard with a three-run long ball.

Kailee Pollard earned her 13th win of the season as she tossed a complete game. She struck out 10 Storm hitters while allowing just one earned run on five hits.

The Storm took the second game of the series 7-4. The Raiders entered the bottom of the sixth with a 3-2 lead when Southeast tallied five runs to win the game.

Emma Lees blasted a home run and Carline Riffer tripled. The pair combined to score all four Raider runs, both RBIs and five of the team's six hits.

Pollard started the nightcap and got a no decision after five innings. She allowed two runs on seven hits to go with a pair of punch outs. Jada Berry took the loss and allowed five runs on three hits and two walks in one inning of work.

The Raiders are 15-17 with 12 games remaining in the regular season. After a tough start to the season in which Central started the season 7-13, the Raiders have since won eight of 12 games. Central is also 6-2 in conference play.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

