Raiders squander lead in district final

"They turn mistakes into buckets really, really quick," Ritzdorf said. "We had a couple turnovers and bad shots and they turned it into points and I think that was the story of the game."

Central sophomore Tre'vion Crawford led the Raiders with 18 points after going 9 of 10 from the charity stripe.

"He did a good job of getting to the line," Ritzdorf said. "Shots weren't falling for our whole team. He was aggressive and did a good job of getting to the basket. That was big for us especially early. That was an ugly game offensively for us."

Sophomore Nathan Frost scored 11 points, sophomore Roman Behrns added eight, freshman Dwight Glover, sophomore Cooper Pratt and freshman Emarr Vinson all scored six and freshman Tre Mikklesen generated four.

Glover and Behrens grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and Behrns dished out three assists. Vinson blocked two shots.

This is the final game in a Raider uniform for four sophomores - Crawford, Behrens, Frost and Pratt.