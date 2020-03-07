Raiders squander lead in district final

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball held a 13-point lead with 12 minutes left in Saturday's district final at home against Dakota County Technical College (DCTC) but only made three field goals the rest of the way in a 71-59 loss.
The loss ends the season for Central and closes the door on the dreams of going to the national tournament in Danville, Illinois.
The Raiders (20-11) only shot 29 percent from the field in the second half, allowing the Blue Knights (21-10) to get back into the game.
"I think a big part of it, was they picked up their defensive intensity," Central head coach John Ritzdorf said. "You have to give a lot of credit to them. I don't think we handled it. We were really tentative against their pressure. Overall, I think that had a lot to do with it."
Central opened the game on a 6-0 run and never trailed until DCTC sophomore Harlyn Owens scored on a layup with just over four minutes left in the game.
The Raiders shot 21 of 60 from the field and 3 of 17 from 3-point range. The Blue Knights made 26 of 58 field goals including 5 of 15 from behind the arc.
"We didn't finish some shots that we normally finish," Ritzdorf said. "I think that escalated a little bit, and it's tough to rebound from shooting 35 percent from the field."
Central controlled the game through the first half, leading by as much as 10 points with runs of 6-0 and 7-0.
The first-half success caught DCTC off guard a little bit.
"(Central) is a really good team," Blue Knights head coach Peter Olafeso said. "They were well coached. I'm surprised by how hard they played in that first half. The second half, I told our guys, 'Just be physical with these guys and things will start changing in your favor.' I think early on, we were more concerned about the refs than actually playing the game.
"Once we focused ourselves as a team, we were able to make a run necessary for us to win the game."
The Blue Knights cut the lead down to just three points in the beginning of the second half, but Central responded with a 9-0 run.
DCTC ended the game on a 19-2 run.
"They turn mistakes into buckets really, really quick," Ritzdorf said. "We had a couple turnovers and bad shots and they turned it into points and I think that was the story of the game."
Central sophomore Tre'vion Crawford led the Raiders with 18 points after going 9 of 10 from the charity stripe.
"He did a good job of getting to the line," Ritzdorf said. "Shots weren't falling for our whole team. He was aggressive and did a good job of getting to the basket. That was big for us especially early. That was an ugly game offensively for us."
Sophomore Nathan Frost scored 11 points, sophomore Roman Behrns added eight, freshman Dwight Glover, sophomore Cooper Pratt and freshman Emarr Vinson all scored six and freshman Tre Mikklesen generated four.
Glover and Behrens grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and Behrns dished out three assists. Vinson blocked two shots.
This is the final game in a Raider uniform for four sophomores - Crawford, Behrens, Frost and Pratt.
"You had three guys that were here last year that stayed when there was a coaching change and they put their faith and trust in me," Ritzdorf said. "I'm really grateful for them. I told them that in the locker room. We brought Roman in as well. The impact that he had along with those three to buy in and trust a young new coach, I really can't ask for more than that.
"I told them that we can't hang our heads. We accomplished a lot that this program hasn't done ever or in a really long time. It's disappointing that we lost, but at the end of the day these guys have a lot to be proud of."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com