Raiders sweep Bobcats

After getting swept by McCook Community College on Feb. 2, Central Community College-Columbus softball bounced back with an offensive explosion on Wednesday at home against Peru State JV, scoring a combined 34 runs in its own doubleheader sweep.
The Raiders (3-3) won the first contest 8-0 via the five-inning mercy rule and the second contest 26-7 in another mercy-rule-shortened affair.
"I know the first couple games our bats weren't going, we weren't consistent," Central head Caitlin Simon said. "That was just a really good game to get consistency at the plate. It gave us some confidence."
In the first game, Central led 1-0 in the top of the fifth after the Raiders scored one in the first.
The run came after sophomore Morgan Pinkelman and freshman Ragan Wood hit back-to-back singles to open the inning, and sophomore Sydney Breinig hit a sacrifice fly to scored Pinkelman.
The floodgates opened in the fifth when the Raiders scored seven off two doubles by Pinkelman, one by freshman Lilly Cast and singles by freshman Nevaya Metcalfe, sophomore Kaitlyn Kleinheksel, sophomore Grace Townsend and freshman Mylee Sheets.
Pinkleman went 3 of 3 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs. Cast, Townsend and Metcalfe all hit in two runners as well.
Cast pitched all five innings, allowing only one hit and striking out six batters.
In the second game, Peru State scored seven runs in the top of the second to take a 7-5 lead, but Central responded with five runs in the second, eight in the third and eight in the fourth.
Cast went 3 of 3 at the plate with nine RBIs and three runs including one grand slam and two doubles.
"(Cast) is going to be one of our best pitchers," Simon said. "For her to gain that confidence at the plate and on the mound is huge. Just getting comfortable in there for when she's not pitching. She can still be that (designated hitter) for us if she keeps things going the way she's going."
Freshman McKinley Josoff also blasted a home run in her lone at bat scoring two RBIs.
Freshman Macee Trotta led the team in RBIs with four, going 2 for 2 at the plate.
Liberty Josoff pitched all five innings, allowing seven runs on four hits while striking out six batters.
The Raiders travel to Kansas this weekend where they'll play five games on Saturday and Sunday.
Central plays Iowa Lakes Community College (0-0) on Saturday and Cloud County Community College (3-1), Southeast Community College (0-0) and D-II No. 17 Iowa Central Community College (9-4) on Sunday.
"It's going to be fun," Simon said about the weekend road trip, "but a challenge at the same time."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com