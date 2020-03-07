Raiders sweep Bobcats

Pinkleman went 3 of 3 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs. Cast, Townsend and Metcalfe all hit in two runners as well.

Cast pitched all five innings, allowing only one hit and striking out six batters.

In the second game, Peru State scored seven runs in the top of the second to take a 7-5 lead, but Central responded with five runs in the second, eight in the third and eight in the fourth.

Cast went 3 of 3 at the plate with nine RBIs and three runs including one grand slam and two doubles.

"(Cast) is going to be one of our best pitchers," Simon said. "For her to gain that confidence at the plate and on the mound is huge. Just getting comfortable in there for when she's not pitching. She can still be that (designated hitter) for us if she keeps things going the way she's going."

Freshman McKinley Josoff also blasted a home run in her lone at bat scoring two RBIs.