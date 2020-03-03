Raiders swept at McCook

Central Community College-Columbus softball scored the first run of the afternoon on Saturday in McCook. It was all downhill from there.
The Raiders trailed Game 1 7-3 by the end of the third inning en route to a 10-4 loss then fell in a 5-0 hole through six in Game 2 in a 9-1 defeat and left their first road trip winless.
Central dropped to 1-3 on the season and has now lost three straight after opening the year with a victory over Northeast CC.
The Raiders will look to get back on track Wednesday at home in a doubleheader with the Peru State JV. First pitch for Game 1 is at 1 p.m.
McCook 10, Central 4: Lilly Cast and Kaitlyn Kleinheksel smashed doubles for Central but the Raiders came up with just six total hits and struck out nine times. Ragan Wood drove in two runs while Cast brought one across. Those runs were scored twice by Wood and twice by Morgan Pinkleman.
Wood walked with two outs in the first inning then came in on Cast's double to center field. A walk and two hits gave McCook three runs and a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second.
Central tied it back up the very next frame with two hits, an error and a passed ball. Pinkleman led off the inning with a single then came in on Wood's two-out single to right. Cast reached on an error then Pinkleman scored on a 1-2 pitch with Liberty Josoff at the plate.
Three hits, a walk and an hit batter pushed four McCook runs across in the bottom half. The Indians then built on their lead with three hits, two walks and three runs in the fourth.
Pinkleman led off the fifth with a single and scored two hitters later on a Wood fielder's choice for the final run of the game.
Cast started in the circle and went 2 and 1/3 with four hits, six earned runs, four strikeouts and three walks. Larisa Rother tossed 2 and 2/3 with six hits, four earned runs, two Ks and three walks. Kassidy Soulliere went one inning and allowed two hits.
McCook 9, Central 1: McCook pitcher Karleigh Kleinknecht held Central to just two hits, walked two and struck out 11.
Wood and Nevaya Metcalfe were the only Raiders to come up with hits. Wood scored the lone run.
Central's only offense came in the sixth when Wood walked with one out. A single by Metcalfe in the next at bat brought her across the plate.
Three hits, two walks and an error gave McCook a 4-0 lead in the second. The Indians made it 5-0 in the fifth on a double and a single. They added four runs to the total and ended it in the sixth with three hits, two walks and an error.