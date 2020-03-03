Raiders swept at McCook

Central Community College-Columbus softball scored the first run of the afternoon on Saturday in McCook. It was all downhill from there.

The Raiders trailed Game 1 7-3 by the end of the third inning en route to a 10-4 loss then fell in a 5-0 hole through six in Game 2 in a 9-1 defeat and left their first road trip winless.

Central dropped to 1-3 on the season and has now lost three straight after opening the year with a victory over Northeast CC.

The Raiders will look to get back on track Wednesday at home in a doubleheader with the Peru State JV. First pitch for Game 1 is at 1 p.m.

McCook 10, Central 4: Lilly Cast and Kaitlyn Kleinheksel smashed doubles for Central but the Raiders came up with just six total hits and struck out nine times. Ragan Wood drove in two runs while Cast brought one across. Those runs were scored twice by Wood and twice by Morgan Pinkleman.

Wood walked with two outs in the first inning then came in on Cast's double to center field. A walk and two hits gave McCook three runs and a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second.

