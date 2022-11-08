Raiders swept by Bismarck in Northwest Plains District Playoff

Central Community College volleyball saw its season end Saturday in the Northwest Plains District Playoff against Bismarck State College. The Raiders lost game one on Friday in four sets 28-30, 20-25, 25-17, 16-25 resulting in them needing to win two games on Saturday to clinch the district title.

The first two sets in game two Saturday, CCC prevailed at 25-20 and 25-22, respectively. Bismarck roared back to complete the reverse sweep 25-20, 28-26 and 15-7 in the final three sets to complete the district playoff sweep.

“It’s just been the story of our whole season. We had too many errors on our part and we erred excessively and it’s really such a momentum shift,” Raiders head coach Mary Young said.

“I think we’ve seen that this year, and hopefully that’s a life lesson that we learn. Nothing’s ever just given you have to keep working hard, inconsistency has been the story of our season, and errors, unenforced errors. And it’s Bismarck, they just kept the ball in play a lot they picked up some balls, we kept hitting, and they’re a good team.

Young said that following set three they were able to regain some of their momentum to pull closer, but they slowed down yet again.

“We really had a two-set lead and just kind of went away from being aggressive in set three and set four. We had the lead and we put it on cruise control,” Young said.

Allison Sander served three aces and Kamryn Chohon finished with 49 assists. Kennedi Branigan, Katee Korte, Chelsea Fisher and Morgan Juranek came out with four blocks each. Branigan led the team in kills with 16, followed by Korte with 11 and Juranek with 10.

Young attributed some of the loss to the players being too tight or nervous and making mistakes they wouldn’t normally make.

“I thought we played tight. We played tight all day (yesterday), just not playing our best and as you can see it was too much nervousness,” Young said. “We were just way too tight and that spilled over even into (today) and it’s like it’s within our grasp and we just did not see the opportunity and it’s unfortunate,”

In game one, Fisher spiked 14 kills to lead the team. Brown finished with 11 kills and Juranek recorded 10 kills. Chohon tallied 50 assists.

Defensively, Jill Kelly dug 22 balls. Brown and Sander finished the match with 11 and 10 digs, respectively. Juranek stuffed five shots and Branigan, Korte and Fisher blocked four shots each.

The Raiders finished the season 17-21 and said goodbye to sophomores Chohon, Josie Richards, Abby Elstermeier, Ashley Brown, Juranek and Katrina Beel. They helped the Raiders win back-to-back region titles, ending a four-year drought last year.

Young, who filled in as the interim head coach last year and took over the role on a full-time basis this year, said she was grateful for the sophomores’ contributions and welcoming her into the fold.

“Shoutout to the sophomores for playing hard and I’m proud of all of them. I felt that this season could have went a lot of different ways, but we played in the district playoffs and we really went to five sets and I really felt we should have went to the third match and we didn’t and that’s where we’re at,” she said. “They trusted me, I think from day one last year in freshman year, they put their faith in me and I put a lot of faith in them, you know, and I was really honored to be their coach.