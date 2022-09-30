Raiders volleyball and men's soccer earn wins, women fall at Pratt

Central Community College volleyball swept Southeastern Community College 25-9, 25-18, 25-18 Thursday night for its fourth win in the last six matches.

The Raiders dug 35 balls and blocked 13 shots in the victory. Kamryn Chohon led Central with 11 digs and Ashley Brown produced eight. Katee Korte and Chelsea Fisher stuffed three shots at the net each. Kennedi Branigan, Mallori Kucera and Morgan Juranek ended the night with two blocks each.

In the attack, the Raiders were led by Brown's nine kills. Fisher spiked seven kills and Korte tallied five. Chohon set 25 of the Raiders' 31 kills and served four aces.

Central improved to 11-15 to go with its 2-0 conference record. It took the floor Friday night against Northeast Community College in the second match of a seven-match home stand.

Following a 3-2 overtime defeat on Sept. 24 at Pratt, the Raiders men's soccer team earned a 4-1 road win over Concordia JV on Thursday. It was their fifth match this season with at least four goals.

After conceding the opening goal in the 4th minute, Central struck twice before halftime. Ivan Lopez scored on a goal in the 29th minute thanks to a Billy Allison assist. Abdul Juma put the Raiders ahead 9 minutes later on a goal set up by Lopez and Israel Robledo.

Lopez completed his hat trick with two goals in the second half. He scored in the 56th and 77th minutes on assists from Tobias Sereinig and Alex Lopez, respectively. Ivan increased his goal tally to 10 on the season.

The Raiders improved to 6-6 along with a 2-1 conference record. Their next match is Sunday at home against York JV.

On Sept. 24, Central women's soccer fell to Pratt on the road 5-1, its most goals conceded in a match this season.

Pratt scored four first-half goals, twice in the opening 8 minutes of the match and twice in a 2-minute span right before the half-hour mark. Lara Eckwert scored the lone Raiders goal in the 64th minute on an assist from Lucia Kreysing.

The Raiders record is 4-5-1 and 0-1 in conference play. They continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday at Hesston College, a team they defeated 2-1 on Sept. 14.