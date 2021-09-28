Raiders volleyball drop three at Cowley Invitational Tournament

The Central Community College volleyball team lost three matches at the Cowley Invitational Tournament at Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas over the weekend.
On Friday, the Raiders lost a five-set match against Carl Sandburg College and in straight sets against Cisco College.
In the final match of the tournament Saturday, Central lost in straight sets versus No. 2 Cowley College.
Carl Sandburg def. Central 23-25, 25-18, 26-24, 32-34, 15-13: The Raiders dropped a hotly-contested, five set match against Carl Sandburg.
Central recorded 113 digs and 55 kills in the match. Chloe Odbert recorded 36 to lead the team. Josie Richards dug 25 shots, Ashley Brown ended with 20 and Kamryn Chohon had 15.
Offensively, the Raiders had 13 kills from Brown, 12 from Morgan Juranek, 11 from Rachel Otten and nine from Richards and Abby Elstermeier.
Chohon was the primary playmaker for Central with 53 of the team's 55 assists.
The Chargers finished with 134 digs and 74 kills as Carmyn Baldwin recorded a career-high 67 assists.
Cisco def. Central 25-19, 25-21, 25-16: The Raiders' offense struggled to find a groove against Cisco.
The Wranglers outkilled the Central 43-23 in the match. Brown led the Raiders with seven kills while Richards and Otten recorded a handful each.
Central finished with four more digs than Cisco as five Raiders finished with double-digit digs. Odbert led the squad with 22, Chohon chipped in with 19, Richards recorded 14, Brown produced 13 and Khloe Felker posted 11.
Cowley def. Central 25-10, 25-7, 25-12: The second-ranked Tigers remained unbeaten on the season after a victory in straight sets against the Raiders.
Cowley held Central to just 11 kills on the match. Otten killed six points for the Raiders and Brown had three. Chohon totaled 10 assists for the match.
Cowley's Iva Halacheva outkilled the Raiders all by herself with 17.
The Tigers also finished with 23 more digs as Central finished with just 24 for the match. Chohon led the Raiders with six digs and Odbert had a handful.
Following the tournament, the Raiders entered Wednesday's match against Nebraska-Kearney JV with an 8-11 record.