Raiders volleyball drop three at Cowley Invitational Tournament

The Wranglers outkilled the Central 43-23 in the match. Brown led the Raiders with seven kills while Richards and Otten recorded a handful each.

Central finished with four more digs than Cisco as five Raiders finished with double-digit digs. Odbert led the squad with 22, Chohon chipped in with 19, Richards recorded 14, Brown produced 13 and Khloe Felker posted 11.

Cowley def. Central 25-10, 25-7, 25-12: The second-ranked Tigers remained unbeaten on the season after a victory in straight sets against the Raiders.

Cowley held Central to just 11 kills on the match. Otten killed six points for the Raiders and Brown had three. Chohon totaled 10 assists for the match.

Cowley's Iva Halacheva outkilled the Raiders all by herself with 17.

The Tigers also finished with 23 more digs as Central finished with just 24 for the match. Chohon led the Raiders with six digs and Odbert had a handful.

Following the tournament, the Raiders entered Wednesday's match against Nebraska-Kearney JV with an 8-11 record.

