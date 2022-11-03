Raiders volleyball fueled to flip script in district playoff

Central Community College (CCC) volleyball finished last season in heartbreaking fashion. After dropping game one to North Dakota State College of Science, the Raiders bounced back to win game two and force a winner-take-all game three.

The Raiders were a few points away from capturing the state title after claiming the first two sets. However, NDSCS stormed back to win set three and eventually won sets four and five to punch their ticket to the nationals.

A year later, following its region title last week, Central is back in the Northwest Plains District Playoff.

"I'm very excited," outside hitter Ashley Brown said. "The way that our season ended last year, I think all of the sophomores are eager to get back it and fight for it this year."

Last year, Central made the trip north to take on NDSCS. This year, the Raiders earned the right to host the district playoff against Bismarck State College. Raiders head coach Mary Young described the benefit of getting to host the best-of-three series.

"I think that helps us quite a bit with our home crowd. It's just exciting to not have to take that extra day of travel," Young said. "It does give a chance for our fans ... we have an all-Nebraska roster, so it affords the ability for our fans to be here. To play in Raider Fieldhouse one more time, I think that's really advantageous and really special for our players."

Bismarck, who defeated NDSCS in the region final on Sunday, will make the 8-hour trek to take on the Raiders. During the regular season, it went 31-3.

"They've won a lot of games, so they'll come with some confidence of winning. They have some outsides who can do some things and obviously some experience they bring back from a year ago," Young said. "This weekend means a lot to them as just like it means a lot to us. It'll be a good matchup. They're fighting for the same thing we're fighting for."

The Mystics feature four players with over 200 kills. Sophomore outside hitter Reile Payne led the team with 349 kills. Fellow sophomore middle hitter Jenna Rust posted 258. Freshman Paige McAllister and sophomore Morgan Wheeler recorded 231 and 212 kills, respectively.

Raiders sophomore Kamryn Chohon said the defense has been their calling card all season.

"Obviously we had a couple of times where we have miscommunications, but right after that happens, we discuss it and I don't think it happens more than once in a game," she said. "We usually fix it right away because we understand it and talk about it."

Eden Schlinger led the Bismarck defense with 713 digs. Paune and Camaryn Beasley tallied 309 and 301 digs, respectively. McAllister blocked a team-high 108 shots. Rust stuffed 79 shots.

Last year, none of the Raiders experienced a district playoff. After coming back from a game one defeat to be on the cusp of the district title, they hope being on this stage before will aid them.

"I think it'll break the nerves. Last year, I was nervous because obviously I haven't done this before," Chohon said. "Every year is different, so I don't know what to expect, but at the same time I know how to handle the pressure. Obviously, it's a two-out-of-three. I'm hoping we win this first game, so it gives us that confidence and boost."

Game one of the district playoff starts Friday at 7 p.m. Game two takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday with the if necessary game three starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game two.

The Raiders eye their first berth to the NJCAA Division II Volleyball Championship in five years.

"It would be absolutely insane," Brown said. "I think the whole school would be pretty pumped for us and that would be so fun. We all want it really bad."