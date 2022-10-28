Raiders volleyball host North Platte in region final

Central Community College volleyball hosts the Region VI final Saturday at Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus.

The Raiders completed a 16-19 regular season, going a perfect 4-0 in conference play. They'll face North Platte Community College for the third time this season and second time in 10 days on Saturday.

"We've been up and down a lot this season. We've had a lot of inconsistencies, particularly early, but we've really come together the last few weeks and that's really what we've wanted. You want to be playing your best at the end of October and into the postseason and I feel that's where we're at," Raiders head coach Mary Young said. "In a community college, you're always going to be young and have new players in and out. I do think we've definitely reflected that, some of our youth early in the year. We don't have the strongest record, but that doesn't really show what a good, strong team we are."

Young said the inconsistencies can be attributed to playing a tough schedule. Of its 19 defeats, 11 came against teams currently ranked nationally.

Central's lone win against a ranked opponent was against No. 12 Hawkeye Community College on Sept. 7, a five-set win.

"We were in almost every single one of those games. We had matches that went deep into four sets and could've easily went five and that might have been a different story. That's a mark of youth," Young said. "Seasoned teams win the first two sets where we might win the first set and they would take control in the second set. That's where we showed a lot of youth and inexperience. It's definitely gotten better in those respects."

The Raiders attack is spearheaded by sophomore Ashley Brown. She leads the team with 405 kills. Behind Brown, three freshmen posted at least 200 kills in Kennedi Branigan, Chelsea Fisher and Katee Korte.

Defensively, freshman libero Jill Kelly dug a team-high 539 balls. Kamryn Chohon recorded 426 digs along with 1,171 assists. Young said Kelly's grown the most this season.

"She (Kelly) struggled a little bit early, but boy we hit a couple of tournaments in early September and from that point on, a light switch flipped and she has really developed and really raised her level of play," she said. "She's taken over in the backcourt and that's exactly what we wanted her to do. She gets her hands on a lot of balls."

The Raiders will face North Platte at 3 p.m. Saturday. On Sept. 19, the Raiders defeated the Knights in four sets 20-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21. Korte and Morgan Juranek spiked 10 kills each. Chohon assisted 28 kills along with 16 digs. They blocked 20 shots, including six from Fisher and Juranek.

Most recently on Oct. 19, Central swept the Knights 25-16, 25-22, 25-13 behind 17 kills and three blocks from Fisher and 32 assists from Chohon.

With being the top seed, Central earned a bye into the final. Last year, the Raiders had to play two region matches. Young said it's a double-edge sword having the bye.

"Sometimes it's kind of nice to stay in that rhythm with that during the week game, so obviously I felt like last year that favored us to have that during the week game. We do have the week off, no travel," Young said. "I think that favors us a little bit just to get your bodies a little rest and working through school. Mentally, I think that helps. We were able to get some legs back and give your arms a little rest not playing a match. Obviously, it's great to play on your home floor. That was our goal to play on our home floor. We want to win a region championship on our home floor."

A win Saturday would send Central to the Northwest Plains District Playoff for the second straight year. The winner of the best-of-three series next week secures a spot into nationals.