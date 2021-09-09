Raiders volleyball improves to 7-2 after win at Southeast

Central Community College continued its winning ways Wednesday night in Beatrice. The Raiders defeated Southeast Community College in four sets: 25-16, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19.
Emily Otten and Josie Richards tallied 14 kills apiece and Rachel Otten and Ashley Brown each recorded 10. The Raiders served six aces.
Central finished with 138 digs that included five players in double-figures. Kamryn Chohon led the way with 41 assists, Chloe Odbert had 29, Emily finished with 26 and Richards tallied 15.
After the victory, the Raiders improved to 7-2. They hosted Cloud County Community College Thursday night.
