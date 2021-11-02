Raiders volleyball win region IX title

The Central Community College volleyball team has been through a rollercoaster season, but the Raiders are playing their best volleyball at the right time.

Central won the Region IX championship Saturday at North Platte Community College to advance to the Northwest Plains district championship Friday against North Dakota State College of Science.

The district championship will be a best-of-three series for a spot in the NJCAA D-II volleyball championship. Game 1 is at 7 p.m. Friday with game two at 11 a.m. Saturday. If a game three is needed, it'll be played Saturday afternoon.

Central def. North Platte 28-26, 25-10, 25-22: The Raiders did not get off to the start they wanted in the first set.

Central trailed the Knights 11-2 and 20-15 in the first set but stormed back to win it 28-26. A failed North Platte block delivered the first set to the Raiders.

The Raiders dominated the second set and pulled away in the third to claim the victory and the region title.

Central head coach Mary Young thought the comeback in the first set was indicative of how far the team has come this year.

"I'm just really proud with how much growth we've had this year," Young said. "We didn't give up, kept believing in each other and that was really important."

It was a balanced offensive attack for the Raiders as Rachel Otten recorded 11 kills, Emily Otten posted eight, Josie Richards had seven, Ashley Brown tallied five and Abby Elstermeier finished with four.

Kamryn Chohon assisted 32 points and Chloe Odbert and Emily Otten led the defensive efforts with 16 and 11 digs, respectively. Central also blocked eight shots at some key moments to turn the tide.

"Early on we did not pass well and just couldn't get into a rhythm of any type. I thought when we started to pass better, we were able to use our middles and they were effective," Young said. "We blocked well down the stretch in set one and I think that just took a lot of wind out of North Platte's sails. They had all the momentum, and here we came rolling with a block. We got several blocks in a row. I think that messed with North Platte's confidence a little bit. Going into set two, that was pretty key that we kept right on that same path."

The Raiders started the season 7-2, but due to some injuries, the team lost 12 of 13 matches from Sept. 9 to Oct. 1. However, since the Raiders got healthy, they've won 11 of their last 14 matches.

Young said the injuries, more than anything else, was the main reason for the struggles as Central lost Emily Otten, Abby Elstermeier and Morgan Juranek to injuries midway through the season.

"We really battled through players in different positions. That attributed to more our slump around midseason than anything. It wasn't that it was a mental thing. We were just playing really tough competition and really didn't have all of our players at full strength. That makes a huge difference. We're finally getting back to that."

The Raiders' growth during the season can be attributed to the players having a better understanding of what's expected from them. Young stepped in as interim head coach on July 28, just a month before the season started. It was a change for the entire squad.

"Our sophomores didn't have me a year ago. They didn't know that expectation so I think that's been really different and a learning experience for our entire team," Young said. "I'm just really proud that they stuck with each other, they stuck with me and it's been a lot of fun. Things could have really went differently, but they stuck around and they trusted and they believed in this. I just think look at the fun they would have missed if they didn't believe in this. It's been a strong finish and we're going to keep pushing through."

