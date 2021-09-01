Raiders volleyball win two of three

Central Community College-Columbus volleyball improved its record to 5-2 following a 2-1 weekend at the Northeast Community College Tournament.
The Raiders dropped the first to Barton in straight sets. Two wins followed against Williston State in four sets and Garden City in straight sets.
"I was really proud of our effort. I thought we made some nice strides from the first weekend to the second weekend," Central head coach Mary Young said. "We continue to grow as a team so was happy to see our improvement."
Barton def. Central 25-23, 25-12, 25-13: The Raiders played a tight opening set, but struggled offensively in the final set.
Kamryn Chohon led the team the team with 27 assists and 23 digs. Chloe Odbert had 21 dig. Ashley Brown led the Raiders attack with 13 kills.
Barton finished with nine more kills and nine more assists. Central finished with three more digs.
"We played very well against Barton. The score doesn't show the great effort it was," Young said. "We made them earn points. We played extremely well, particularly the first set. Second set, we just let some things get away from us. We played pretty well in that game, they're just very talented. They (Barton) have a lot of weapons and I thought they kept us on defense a lot."
Central def. Williston 27-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19: Defense was the difference for the Raiders as they finished with 88 digs as a team, 23 more than Williston.
Odbert led the squad with 34 digs. Emily Otten had 16, Chohon had 15 and Josie Richards had 12.
Each team had 42 kills as Emily tied a match-high with 13. Brown tallied 11 and Rachel Otten finished with 10.
Chohon tallied all 39 assists for the Raiders. Brown led Central with five of the team's 11 service aces.
Young thought, at times, the team struggled offensively with its hitting efficiency. She credited Williston's strong blockers, which is something the Raiders hadn't seen yet this season.
Central def. Garden City 25-16, 25-21, 25-14: The Raiders saw five players finish with double-digit digs. Emily had a team-high 13, Odbert and Richards had 12 each, Chohon had 11 and Brown had 10.
Offensively, Brown led the attack with 15 of the team's 29 kills. Chohon once again led the team in assists with 27.
Chohon and Richards finished with three aces each and Emily had a pair.
The big difference in the match were the attacking errors as Garden City committed 25 compared to Central's 12.
Young was happy with the improved execution in this match compared to the Williston match.
"We stuck to the game plan. We listened to our teammates and hitting shots and seeing open areas in the court," she said. "I thought we were pretty selective in our shots offensively. Ashley (Brown) had a really good match with kills."
