Raiders volleyball win two of three

Central Community College-Columbus volleyball improved its record to 5-2 following a 2-1 weekend at the Northeast Community College Tournament.

The Raiders dropped the first to Barton in straight sets. Two wins followed against Williston State in four sets and Garden City in straight sets.

"I was really proud of our effort. I thought we made some nice strides from the first weekend to the second weekend," Central head coach Mary Young said. "We continue to grow as a team so was happy to see our improvement."

Barton def. Central 25-23, 25-12, 25-13: The Raiders played a tight opening set, but struggled offensively in the final set.

Kamryn Chohon led the team the team with 27 assists and 23 digs. Chloe Odbert had 21 dig. Ashley Brown led the Raiders attack with 13 kills.

Barton finished with nine more kills and nine more assists. Central finished with three more digs.