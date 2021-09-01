Raiders volleyball wins two of three

Central Community College-Columbus volleyball improved its record to 5-2 following a 2-1 weekend at the Northeast Community College Tournament in Norfolk.

The Raiders dropped the first to Barton in straight sets then bounced back for a four-set win over Williston state and a sweep over Garden City.

Barton def. Central 25-23, 25-12, 25-13: The Raiders played a tight opening set, but struggled offensively in the final set.

Kamryn Chohon led the team with 27 assists and 23 digs. Chloe Odbert had 21 dig. Ashley Brown led the Raiders attack with 13 kills.

Barton finished with nine more kills and nine more assists. Central finished with three more digs.

Central def. Williston 27-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19: Defense was the difference for the Raiders as they finished with 88 digs as a team, 23 more than Williston.

Odbert led the squad with 34 digs. Emily Otten had 16, Chohon had 15 and Josie Richards had 12.

Each team had 42 kills as Emily Otten tied a match-high with 13. Brown tallied 11 and Rachel Otten finished with 10.