Raiders women's soccer eyes history in region semifinals

Central Community College women's soccer returns to the playoffs Thursday in the Region VI semifinals.

The Raiders completed the regular season with a record of 6-7-1, a four-win improvement from last year when they went 2-14.

Of Central's seven defeats, five came by one goal. The Raiders lost 1-0 in the season opener against Northeast and 2-1 against Morningside JV, Pratt Community College and twice against Thursday's playoff opponent Allen County Community College.

"It was a lot better. I thought we competed really well. We lost some games that we were really close in. We played the No. 5 team, the No. 9 team and the No. 12 team in the nation and lost by one goal in all of them," Raiders head coach Jamie Bennett said. "It's one of those things where it was close. It left us knowing that we're competing and knowing that we can get it done. It's just a matter of doing the little things to get the victory."

The Raiders' season last was derailed by a lack of depth and scoring threats in the attack. That problem's been alleviated as they scored 25 goals, nearly double of their total last year (13).

Steph Adby, in her first season at Central, led the team with eight goals and five assists in the regular season. Lucia Kreysing and Janette Ortiz netted four goals each. Lara Eckwert assisted three tallies.

"Our midfield is a lot stronger than it was last year, which is we're able to possess it a little bit more. In turn, it creates more offensive opportunities. Steph's (Adby) been just a great player for us," Bennett said. "She transferred in from another junior college last year. She's a team captain and she's just got that attitude that every time she touches the ball, she's going to score. I think that's rubbed off on some of the other girls when they're playing."

Central's defense conceded two or less goals in 13 of its 14 matches. The only match it allowed more than two goals was on Sept. 24 at Pratt, a 5-1 defeat.

The Raiders allowed 1.5 goals per game posting three clean sheets. Hannah Beach, Kaylee Gerber and Lilli Reiser played every match as freshmen. Sophomore Katty Tercero also played in every match with Eckwert playing double-figure matches.

"We've had three incoming freshmen on the backline as well as one other transfer," Bennett said. "They've just done a great job. When we do play those top teams, there's been times when there's been 10, 15 minutes of lots of action in the defensive third, but they're all calm on the ball, they're all smart and they keep their composure back there. They're just a group that defends well and knows their job."

Allen County hosts Central on Thursday. The Red Devils won 11 of their 15 matches and enter the playoffs on a six-game winning streak. During its win streak, Allen County outscored its opponents 20-3.

"They're fast and physical. They're a big team and they just like to kick it and outrun you or if they don't outrun you, knock you over and take the ball from you," Bennett said. "We got to be prepared to match their physicality and just make sure that we step up that side of our game to handle the way they play."

The Raiders suffered a pair of 2-1 defeats to Allen County. On Sept. 17, an own goal and a goal from Adby pushed the game to overtime. In the extra period, Allen County netted the game-winner in the 99th minute.

On Oct. 8, Central opened the scoring on a goal from Janette Ortiz. The Red Devils scored twice in the second half in the 57th and 81st minutes for the comeback win.

With the margins thin between the two sides, Bennett said it'll come down to who wants it more and who does the little things.

"Being 5 yards closer to the ball or to the defender or to the goal, whatever it is, and making a run early. Knocking someone down when they have the counterattack," Bennett said. "Putting the ball in the right place for a pass versus a shot. All those little things ... if we do the little things well, I think we got a chance."

For the players, it'll be the first postseason game of their careers. Bennett said he told the players not to look ahead and just focus on Thursday's game. The match kicks off at 2 p.m. with Central eyeing its first playoff win ever.

"I think as a coaching staff our job is to keep them calm, keep them focused and to focus on the job at hand. It's not who's in the finals. It's not, 'Oh, this could be our last game,'" Bennett said. "It's we got one game against Allen and let's just go out there and leave everything we have on the field. Try to play as loose as we can, have some fun doing it but also play as hard as we can and play with some urgency."